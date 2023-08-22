Paris urges Saudi Arabia to conduct transparent investigation after accusations of killing Ethiopian migrants

France announced that it has taken "note" of a report by Human Rights Watch accusing Saudi border guards of killing "hundreds" of Ethiopian migrants, calling on the Saudi authorities to "conduct a transparent investigation into these allegations."



The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement to Agence France-Presse (AFP) that "France closely monitors the respect for human rights in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Yemen," adding: "We address these issues with the Saudi authorities, including at the highest level, and call on them to respect international law and protect civilian populations."