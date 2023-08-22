News
Paris urges Saudi Arabia to conduct transparent investigation after accusations of killing Ethiopian migrants
World News
2023-08-22 | 11:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Paris urges Saudi Arabia to conduct transparent investigation after accusations of killing Ethiopian migrants
France announced that it has taken "note" of a report by Human Rights Watch accusing Saudi border guards of killing "hundreds" of Ethiopian migrants, calling on the Saudi authorities to "conduct a transparent investigation into these allegations."
The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement to Agence France-Presse (AFP) that "France closely monitors the respect for human rights in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Yemen," adding: "We address these issues with the Saudi authorities, including at the highest level, and call on them to respect international law and protect civilian populations."
World News
France
French
Saudi Arabia
Ethiopia
Ethiopian
