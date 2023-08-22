Authorities order to evacuate an area near Athens due to fires

2023-08-22 | 08:32
Authorities order to evacuate an area near Athens due to fires
Authorities order to evacuate an area near Athens due to fires

The Greek firefighting agency ordered on Tuesday the evacuation of an area located northwest of Athens, while firefighting teams continue to battle forest fires that are spreading across the country for the second time within a month.

Tens of thousands of residents were asked to leave the Ano Liosia area, while a correspondent from Agence France-Presse (AFP) witnessed flames rising from homes in the neighboring Filis area.
 

