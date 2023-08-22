News
2023-08-22 | 11:26

Balkan leaders sign declaration in support of Ukraine
2023-08-22 | 11:26
Balkan leaders sign declaration in support of Ukraine
Leaders of 11 countries from the Balkans and Eastern Europe signed a joint declaration in support of the territorial integrity of Ukraine during a summit held in Athens.
The leaders, in the declaration signed in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, expressed their "steadfast support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders" in the face of Russian aggression.
