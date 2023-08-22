Biden will call for reform of IMF, World Bank at G20 summit

World News
2023-08-22 | 14:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden will call for reform of IMF, World Bank at G20 summit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden will call for reform of IMF, World Bank at G20 summit

The White House announced that President Joe Biden will call for reforms in the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank that would better serve the needs of developing countries during the upcoming Group of Twenty (G20) summit scheduled in New Delhi next month.

Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor to the White House, stated that Biden will "focus a lot of his energy while there on updating the multilateral development banks, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund."
 

World News

Biden

US

Reform

IMF

World Bank

G20

LBCI Next
Beijing: Tokyo acts arbitrarily in discharging "radioactively contaminated water" from Fukushima plant into the sea
Greece offers to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters: Zelenskiy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-12

US urges Tunisia to accept IMF reforms after EU offer

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-01

Al-Boustani: We need to expedite approval of reform laws required by IMF

LBCI
World News
07:40

Biden expands Washington coalition network to confront China, Russia and Trump

LBCI
World News
2023-08-03

World Bank announces suspension of funding for all its operations in Niger

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:37

White House describes battle in Ukraine as ‘dynamic’

LBCI
World News
14:06

US urges N. Korea to cancel imminent launch of satellite

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

BRICS summit: Shaping the future of emerging economies

LBCI
World News
12:23

Two defendants linked to Trump surrender themselves to authorities in Georgia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-05

Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-26

Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon meeting statement on Ain al-Hilweh incidents and security

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:23

Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More