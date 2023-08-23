News
Trump expected to turn himself in to authorities of a notorious prison in Atlanta
World News
2023-08-23 | 06:49
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Trump expected to turn himself in to authorities of a notorious prison in Atlanta
As Donald Trump surrenders himself on Thursday to face allegations of manipulating the 2020 Georgia election results, he is expected to arrive at a prison in Atlanta known for its insecurity, lack of cleanliness, and infestations, in addition to being subject to investigation by the Department of Justice.
The 77-year-old former president and the 18 individuals charged with election manipulation are anticipated to hand themselves over to the Fulton County prison, also known as Rice Street Jail, according to the local county security office.
Classic booking procedures include fingerprinting and taking criminal photos before releasing the suspect on bail, set at $200,000 in Trump's case.
Trump has not had to endure the humiliation of having a criminal photo taken of him in the three times he was arrested this year—first in New York for paying hush money to a porn actress, then in Florida for mishandling highly classified government documents, and finally in Washington for conspiracy to overturn his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden.
However, Pat Labat, the local county security official, stated earlier this month, "When it comes to being booked into this jail, no matter your status, we will have your photo."
Facing Trump, who is the most likely contender to secure the Republican Party nomination for the presidential elections, and the other accused individuals, they presented themselves voluntarily by Friday (16:00 GMT) to be formally charged with conspiring to overturn the billionaire's loss to Biden in Georgia.
Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that he would be heading to Atlanta on Thursday to turn himself in, without specifying a time.
In a fundraising appeal, he stated that this would happen in a prison described as a "+humanitarian crisis+" where guards have collected over 1,000 sharp objects fashioned from crumbling walls.
Two of the accused in the election manipulation case, Trump's lawyer John Eastman and Scott Hohl, who is a guarantor, surrendered to the Fulton County prison on Tuesday and were released on bail.
Local security authorities set up a tight security cordon around the prison, closed roads, and restricted access to the facility.
The local county security office stated in a press release, "When former President Trump turns himself in, strict closure measures will be implemented around the Rice Street Jail, with no entry or exit during that time."
In July, the Department of Justice initiated an investigation into conditions at the Fulton County prison, where several detainees have died in recent years.
Merrick Garland, the attorney general, stated that the investigation was launched based on "serious allegations of unsafe and unsanitary living conditions."
American lawyer Ryan Buchanan also added that "recent claims about filthy living conditions teeming with insects, violence leading to deaths and injuries, and excessive use of force are deeply concerning and warrant a comprehensive investigation."
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the prison currently houses more than 2,500 inmates, twice its intended capacity when designed in 1989.
Fifteen inmates died at the prison last year, the newspaper reported, and four deaths were recorded in the past five weeks alone.
Fulton County recently agreed to a $4 million settlement with the family of a 35-year-old mentally troubled man who was found dead in his cell covered in lice and bedbugs.
Following the booking procedures, Trump will appear in court, where formal charges will be presented to him, and he will enter the plea stage or plead guilty.
Judge Scott McCorvey, presiding over the case, can decide whether Trump must appear in court in person or virtually.
Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis, who brought the case, requested that court appearances be scheduled during the week beginning September 5th, with the trial ending on March 4th, 2024.
Among the other defendants in the Georgia election manipulation case are Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff during his administration.
AFP
World News
President
Donald Trump
Authorities
Notorious
Prison
Atlanta
US
