Paris expresses 'logical suspicions' over Prigozhin plane crash

2023-08-24 | 03:04
Paris expresses 'logical suspicions' over Prigozhin plane crash
Paris expresses 'logical suspicions' over Prigozhin plane crash

The French government spokesperson, Olivier Véran, stated on Thursday that there are "logical suspicions" regarding the "circumstances" of the plane crash of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Russian Wagner Group, who led a rebellion in June in Russia. 

After US President Joe Biden remarked that "rarely do things happen in Russia without [President Vladimir] Putin being behind them," Véran said in response to questions from the public television station France 2, "This is, in principle, a fact that can be acknowledged." 

AFP 
 

