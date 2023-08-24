Russian Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash

Russian officials have reported that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group who led a short-lived rebellion against the Russian military command in June, was aboard a private plane that crashed on Wednesday in Russia, resulting in the death of all those on board.



The rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, though brief, was considered the greatest challenge to the authority of Russian President Vladimir Putin since he came to power.



Since then, uncertainty has surrounded the fate of Wagner, its mercenaries, and its controversial leader.



The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations stated on Telegram, "There were 10 people on board the plane, including a crew of three. According to preliminary information, all individuals on board the plane have perished."



The crashed aircraft was of the "Embraer Legacy" model and crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region, northwest of Moscow. The ministry confirmed in its statement that they are conducting search operations.



The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency confirmed that Prigozhin was on the private plane that was headed from Moscow to St. Petersburg and crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region, northwest of Moscow, killing all those on board.



The agency stated, "According to the airline, the following passengers were on board the plane," which crashed and was of the Embraer-135 model. The agency listed the names of all passengers, including Prigozhin and his right-hand aide Dmitry Utkin.



AFP