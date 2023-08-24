News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Redbull TV Series
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russian Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash
World News
2023-08-24 | 03:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russian Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash
Russian officials have reported that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group who led a short-lived rebellion against the Russian military command in June, was aboard a private plane that crashed on Wednesday in Russia, resulting in the death of all those on board.
The rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, though brief, was considered the greatest challenge to the authority of Russian President Vladimir Putin since he came to power.
Since then, uncertainty has surrounded the fate of Wagner, its mercenaries, and its controversial leader.
The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations stated on Telegram, "There were 10 people on board the plane, including a crew of three. According to preliminary information, all individuals on board the plane have perished."
The crashed aircraft was of the "Embraer Legacy" model and crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region, northwest of Moscow. The ministry confirmed in its statement that they are conducting search operations.
The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency confirmed that Prigozhin was on the private plane that was headed from Moscow to St. Petersburg and crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region, northwest of Moscow, killing all those on board.
The agency stated, "According to the airline, the following passengers were on board the plane," which crashed and was of the Embraer-135 model. The agency listed the names of all passengers, including Prigozhin and his right-hand aide Dmitry Utkin.
AFP
World News
Russia
Yevgeny Prigozhin
Wagner Group
Plane
Crash
Next
Six new countries set to join BRICS group from 2024
Paris expresses 'logical suspicions' over Prigozhin plane crash
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:45
Wagner leader Prigozhin's name is on the passenger list of a crashed plane in Russia
World News
13:45
Wagner leader Prigozhin's name is on the passenger list of a crashed plane in Russia
0
World News
2023-07-17
A Russian warplane crashed into the sea
World News
2023-07-17
A Russian warplane crashed into the sea
0
World News
03:04
Paris expresses 'logical suspicions' over Prigozhin plane crash
World News
03:04
Paris expresses 'logical suspicions' over Prigozhin plane crash
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-22
Roscosmos president calls for continuation of Russian moon exploration program despite crash
Variety and Tech
2023-08-22
Roscosmos president calls for continuation of Russian moon exploration program despite crash
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:59
Six new countries set to join BRICS group from 2024
World News
05:59
Six new countries set to join BRICS group from 2024
0
World News
03:04
Paris expresses 'logical suspicions' over Prigozhin plane crash
World News
03:04
Paris expresses 'logical suspicions' over Prigozhin plane crash
0
World News
13:45
Wagner leader Prigozhin's name is on the passenger list of a crashed plane in Russia
World News
13:45
Wagner leader Prigozhin's name is on the passenger list of a crashed plane in Russia
0
World News
12:07
BRICS leaders look to group expansion in light of a "changing world"
World News
12:07
BRICS leaders look to group expansion in light of a "changing world"
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-15
Ain al-Hilweh camp stands at risk of unrest amidst tensions
Press Highlights
2023-08-15
Ain al-Hilweh camp stands at risk of unrest amidst tensions
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-12
Reddit groups go silent in AI-linked fee clash
Variety and Tech
2023-06-12
Reddit groups go silent in AI-linked fee clash
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
MP Kanaan: By the end of 2023, what is the use of the 2023 budget?
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
MP Kanaan: By the end of 2023, what is the use of the 2023 budget?
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-15
Sheikh Qassem: It is not necessary for everyone to participate in dialogue
Lebanon News
2023-07-15
Sheikh Qassem: It is not necessary for everyone to participate in dialogue
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut
4
Lebanon News
04:51
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
Lebanon News
04:51
Controversy erupts: Jnoud el Rabb's attack on Mar Mikhael club sparks outrage
5
Lebanon News
01:17
Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details
Lebanon News
01:17
Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Salary strategy: Public sector employees to receive August salaries in dollars
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Salary strategy: Public sector employees to receive August salaries in dollars
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
02:22
ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability
Press Highlights
02:22
ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More