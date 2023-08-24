Six new countries set to join BRICS group from 2024

2023-08-24
Six new countries set to join BRICS group from 2024
Six new countries set to join BRICS group from 2024

In an announcement made by the leaders of the BRICS group on Thursday, six new countries are set to join the organization from next year, enhancing the ranks of major emerging economies aiming to reshape the global system. 

During their annual summit held in Johannesburg, the BRICS member states - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa - agreed to grant full membership to Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, effective from January 1st. 

Chinese President Xi Jinping, representing the most powerful economy within the non-Western coalition that represents a quarter of the world's economy, stated that "this expansion marks a historic event." 

He emphasized that "this enlargement also signifies a new starting point for BRICS cooperation. It will endow the BRICS cooperation mechanism with fresh vigor and reinforce the driving force toward world peace and development." 

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hailed this move as a "momentous occasion" for his country. Speaking on the "X" platform, he expressed that Ethiopia is ready to collaborate with all parties to establish a comprehensive and thriving global system. 

In Iran, Presidential Advisor Mohammad Jamshidi described this development as a "historic evolution and strategic success" for Tehran's foreign policy. 

Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wrote on the "X" platform, " We respect the vision of the BRICS leadership and appreciate the inclusion of the UAE as a member to this important group. We look forward to a continued commitment of cooperation for the prosperity, dignity and benefit of all nations and people around the world." 

Calls for expanding the BRICS group dominated the agenda of its three-day summit in Johannesburg, revealing divisions within the bloc regarding the pace of admitting new members and the criteria for doing so. 

However, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa noted that the unanimous decision-making nature of the group led to agreement on "the guiding principles for the BRICS expansion process, its standards, and procedures." 

Approximately twenty countries officially applied to join the group, which represents a quarter of the world's economy and over three billion people. 

Around 50 heads of state and government officials attended the summit, concluding on Thursday. This widespread attendance reaffirms the broad acceptance of the summit's message, according to BRICS leaders. 

AFP 

   

