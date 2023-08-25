News
Washington begins training Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighters next month
World News
2023-08-25 | 02:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Washington begins training Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighters next month
The United States Department of Defense announced on Thursday that the United States will commence training Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets starting in September.
According to Pentagon spokesperson General Pat Ryder, "These pilots will receive English language training" in Texas in September before "participating in flight training" for these aircraft in Arizona (southwestern United States) the following month.
The US spokesperson's statement came shortly after Norway announced its commitment to supplying Ukraine with a number of these American-made fighter jets. Norway becomes the third country, following the Netherlands and Denmark, to fulfill a similar pledge since Washington allowed its Western allies to provide Ukraine with this advanced weaponry.
Norway did not disclose the exact number of fighter jets it will provide to Ukraine, while Denmark announced its intention to supply 19 fighters. The Netherlands, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, will provide 42 fighters.
According to General Ryder, the training of Ukrainian pilots is expected to last between five to eight months, depending on their current skills.
The spokesperson explained that training Ukrainian pilots in the English language before they begin their flight training is essential "due to the complexities and English terminology required for operating these aircraft."
He added that the United States will conduct this training because it enables Denmark and the Netherlands to oversee all processes of preparing Ukrainian pilots.
The White House announced that US President Joe Biden spoke with Zelensky on Thursday regarding the American training for Ukrainian pilots.
In a statement, the White House stated that "Presidents Biden and Zelensky discussed the commencement of training for Ukrainian fighter pilots and ensuring swift approval from other countries to transfer their F-16 aircraft to Ukraine after the training."
AFP
World News
Washington
US
Training
Ukrainian
Pilots
Operate
F-16
Fighters
Ukraine
