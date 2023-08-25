On Friday, the Kremlin denied allegations that it ordered the assassination of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is believed to have been killed on Wednesday in a plane crash, two months after his rebellion against the Russian army leadership. The Kremlin described these allegations as "sheer lies."



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated during a press conference, "There are numerous speculations surrounding the plane crash and the tragic deaths of passengers, including Yevgeny Prigozhin... All of this is sheer lies."



AFP