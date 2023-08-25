Denmark Introduces Draft Law Banning Quran Burning After Controversies

2023-08-25
Denmark Introduces Draft Law Banning Quran Burning After Controversies
Denmark Introduces Draft Law Banning Quran Burning After Controversies

The Danish government presented a draft law on Friday that prohibits the burning of the Quran, following disturbances in several Muslim countries due to the desecration of copies of the Quran in Denmark.

Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard stated during a press conference that the law "will prohibit dealing inappropriately with items that hold significant religious importance for a religion," explaining that the legislation aims specifically to ban the burning, defacement, and desecration of these items and symbols in public places.

The minister mentioned that burning the Quran, which he described as an act "essentially expressing contempt and lack of empathy... harms Denmark and damages its interests."

The new provision is set to be included in Article 12 of the penal code, which pertains to national security.
 
 
 
 
AFP
 

World News

Denmark

Quran

Draft Law

Kremlin considers allegation of ordering Prigozhin's assassination 'sheer lies'
LBCI Previous

