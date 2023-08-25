Putin issues decree mandating oath for armed group members

2023-08-25 | 09:00
Putin issues decree mandating oath for armed group members
Putin issues decree mandating oath for armed group members

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday that obligates members of non-regular armed groups to take an oath, similar to that of military soldiers. This comes two days after the announcement of the death of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash near Moscow. 

According to the text of the decree published on the Russian government's website, these individuals are now required to pledge "loyalty" and "devotion" to Russia, and to "strictly obey orders of commanders and officials (of the highest rank)." This decree follows two months after Wagner's rebellion under Prigozhin's leadership against the Russian military command. 

AFP 



  

Trump posts his mugshot on X in his first post on the platform since 2021
Norway to Supply F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine
