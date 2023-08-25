Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has appointed his daughter as an advisor, as announced by the presidency on Friday, in a newly established role in the Central Asian country. Despite recent reforms, political positions remain limited in the tightly controlled state.

The media office reported the "appointment of Saide Mirziyoyeva as an advisor to the President of Uzbekistan by presidential decree."

This appointment follows changes in the presidential administration that occurred after Mirziyoyev's re-election in July, where he secured 87% of the vote in an election criticized by international observers.

Saide Mirziyoyeva, born in 1984, is proficient in English and Russian. She has previously held the position of media officer within the presidency, which has been under her father's leadership since 2016.