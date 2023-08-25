Uzbekistan's President Appoints Daughter as Advisor in Newly Created Position

World News
2023-08-25 | 11:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Uzbekistan&#39;s President Appoints Daughter as Advisor in Newly Created Position
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Uzbekistan's President Appoints Daughter as Advisor in Newly Created Position

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has appointed his daughter as an advisor, as announced by the presidency on Friday, in a newly established role in the Central Asian country. Despite recent reforms, political positions remain limited in the tightly controlled state.

 

The media office reported the "appointment of Saide Mirziyoyeva as an advisor to the President of Uzbekistan by presidential decree."

 

This appointment follows changes in the presidential administration that occurred after Mirziyoyev's re-election in July, where he secured 87% of the vote in an election criticized by international observers.

 

Saide Mirziyoyeva, born in 1984, is proficient in English and Russian. She has previously held the position of media officer within the presidency, which has been under her father's leadership since 2016.

 
 
 
AFP

 

 

World News

Uzbekistan

Advisor

LBCI Next
Trump posts his mugshot on X in his first post on the platform since 2021
Norway to Supply F-16 Fighter Jets to Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-10

Reelection of Uzbekistan president for a third term

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

Uzbekistan to import Russian gas for first time in October

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:43

Calls for Resignation Grow as Estonian Prime Minister's Husband's Company Operates in Russia Amid Sanctions

LBCI
World News
09:49

Turkish Foreign Minister meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv

LBCI
World News
09:00

Putin issues decree mandating oath for armed group members

LBCI
World News
07:11

Denmark Introduces Draft Law Banning Quran Burning After Controversies

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-21

Cautious calm prevails in Cyprus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-20

Environment Minister highlights waste issue after Amr Diab concert in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-21

Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Q1 Update: Latvia ahead 27-17. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Latvia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:10 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
07:10

Lebanon's Late Rally Not Enough Against Latvia in FIBA Basketball World Cup Opener—Full Game Analysis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

Q3 Update: Latvia ahead 82-48

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Half-time: Latvia leads 55-30. Turn the tide on LB2 or LBCGroup.tv

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Game Over: Latvia wins 109-70. Eyes on the next match!

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israeli spying network arrested at Beirut Airport, says General Security chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Monaco clears Najib Mikati and family members of money laundering allegations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More