New Zealand Grants Permanent Residency to Fleeing Ukrainian War Refugees

New Zealand announced on Saturday that it will grant permanent residency to Ukrainian war refugees. Permanent residency will be available in New Zealand for individuals escaping the war in Ukraine after obtaining a special temporary entry visa before March 15 of the upcoming year, according to Immigration Minister Andrew Little.

The minister explained, "Many people who came here to New Zealand in search of security didn't anticipate staying for an extended period, but with the ongoing war, we have a humanitarian obligation towards them."

He added, "We have extended the maximum measures for obtaining residency.”