Mali army and its allies committed ‘organized’ violence against women: UN report

World News
2023-08-26 | 07:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Mali army and its allies committed ‘organized’ violence against women: UN report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Mali army and its allies committed ‘organized’ violence against women: UN report

UN experts condemned on Friday the Malian army and its 'foreign security partners' for committing 'systematic and organized' acts of violence against women.

They also expressed concerns about the expanding activities of jihadist groups in the country.

The report by the experts appointed by the United Nations Security Council to monitor the sanctions regime stated, 'Violence against women and girls, as well as conflict-related sexual violence, remain widely prevalent in Mali.'"
 

World News

Mali

Army

Allies

Violence

Women

UN

Report

LBCI Next
Two dead in Ukraine village after Russia hits cafe
Russia announces shooting down a drone as it approaches Moscow
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-01

Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-24

Formalizing Civil Defense volunteers: PM Mikati acknowledges national efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-23

Lebanese Army reports Israeli naval violation of Lebanese territorial waters

LBCI
World News
2023-08-21

UN: Human Rights Watch report on killing of Ethiopian migrants is of "great concern"

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:36

Two dead in Ukraine village after Russia hits cafe

LBCI
World News
07:27

Russia announces shooting down a drone as it approaches Moscow

LBCI
World News
03:17

Bolivia Experiences Fires in Its Forests and Agricultural Lands

LBCI
World News
03:12

New Zealand Grants Permanent Residency to Fleeing Ukrainian War Refugees

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:11

Navigating Uncertainty: Le Drian's Diplomatic Moves and Lebanon's Complex Path

LBCI
World News
11:20

Uzbekistan's President Appoints Daughter as Advisor in Newly Created Position

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-29

Sources to LBCI: Khalil prepares to implement Judge Irani's decision regarding Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Abou Faour to LBCI: Carcinogenic Agricultural Pesticides Infiltrated the Country via Smuggling

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:21

Media professionals unite for freedom: Rejecting intolerance, homophobia, and incitement

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

Mansouri and Morgan Stanley's Managing Director Discuss Banking Relationship Enhancement

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Lebanon's Strong Rejection: UNIFIL Mandate Debate Intensifies at the United Nations

LBCI
World News
11:20

Uzbekistan's President Appoints Daughter as Advisor in Newly Created Position

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Dr. Mohammad Al-Abyad to LBCI: Some Lebanese laboratories provide inaccurate results on compliance of goods with health standards

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:11

Navigating Uncertainty: Le Drian's Diplomatic Moves and Lebanon's Complex Path

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Abou Faour to LBCI: Carcinogenic Agricultural Pesticides Infiltrated the Country via Smuggling

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Dr. Hussein Hassan to LBCI: Carcinogenic pesticides affect respiratory, reproductive, and glandular systems

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More