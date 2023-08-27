US military aircraft crashes during exercises in Australia

World News
2023-08-27 | 01:51
High views
US military aircraft crashes during exercises in Australia
US military aircraft crashes during exercises in Australia

An American military aircraft crashed during exercises in northern Australia, according to official sources and local media reports on Sunday. 

Emergency services reported an "aircraft crash" on Melville Island, 60 kilometers north of the Australian mainland, on Sunday morning. 

The public broadcaster ABC explained that several individuals were rescued after an "Osprey" model aircraft crashed during exercises near the Tiwi Islands in the northern part of the country. 

This aircraft is capable of vertical takeoff and landing, with movable wings that can be directed upwards to give it helicopter-like maneuverability, or forwards to fly horizontally like a conventional aircraft. 

The aircraft was participating in a series of joint training exercises on combat maneuvers conducted by the American and Australian armies. 

AFP 

  

World News

American

Military

Aircraft

Crash

Australia

