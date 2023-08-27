Military aircraft crash leaves 23 US Marines injured in Australia

2023-08-27
Military aircraft crash leaves 23 US Marines injured in Australia
Military aircraft crash leaves 23 US Marines injured in Australia

Twenty-three members of the US Marine Corps, known as "Marines," were injured in the crash of a military aircraft on Sunday on an island in northern Australia during joint exercises, according to local police. 

Police Commissioner Michael Murphy stated that five of the individuals were transported from the accident site to a hospital on the mainland in the north of the country, one of them in critical condition. 

AFP 
 

