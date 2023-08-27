News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Firefighting teams prepare to face growing wildfires in south England
World News
2023-08-27 | 04:56
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Firefighting teams prepare to face growing wildfires in south England
In a military training center in Surrey, southeastern England, a team of firefighters is undergoing training to confront a new enemy: climate change-induced wildfires.
The fire department in this region has invested in new equipment, training, and tactics to combat the escalating threat of wildfires as the climate in the United Kingdom becomes increasingly dry.
Last summer, when the country experienced record levels of heat and drought, this area witnessed one of its worst forest fires in history.
Now, some wildfires are igniting outside the summer season. Fire investigator Matt Oakley in Surrey explained, while his colleagues inspected their new equipment at the site destroyed by last year's fire, "We now treat forest fires as routine incidents."
He added, "Conditions will become more extreme over the next two decades."
In a study published last month, the National Meteorological Agency warned that the extremely high temperatures witnessed in the country during the summer of 2022 would become more frequent and intense due to climate change warming. Consequently, the risk of wildfires will increase across the country.
During the peak of last year's heatwave, a fire consumed 40 hectares in East London, damaging 17 houses, other buildings, and vehicles. It was an unprecedented catastrophe in the country, while forest fires are more common in southern Europe or Australia.
However, for Oakley, who advises firefighting agencies in other parts of the UK, what happened in East London "can happen anywhere" where urban and natural environments intersect. He explained, "We are an island with a large population... there is friction between nature and people, and in this scenario, the possibility of a fire breaking out is always present."
Since last year, the Surrey Fire Department has invested an additional £1 million ($1.26 million) in fire prevention and control resources. The department, which operates four forest firefighting stations spread across a 1679 square kilometer area, conducts regular training exercises there.
They possess four specialized vehicles capable of pumping 1500 liters of water per minute up to a distance of 60 meters, as well as 25 trucks equipped for firefighting.
Firefighters have also been provided with new jackets, goggles, and helmets to deal with challenging conditions. The fire department has also developed "risk management plans" for different parts of this tree-covered area.
Despite the milder climate this summer, which has reduced the risk of wildfires, firefighters in Surrey are concerned about the rapid growth of plant cover due to recent rains. Dave Nolan, a unit commander, explained, "When it dries out, it becomes more prone to ignition."
He added, "We have increased the risks for the coming years," noting that grass fires are now occurring even in winter.
Firefighters are also working to emphasize the importance of prevention for residents by building fire protection barriers in their forests. On another front, Marley Holland is conducting awareness campaigns in schools and other locations about the dangers of wildfires.
At the military site, the firefighting team installed a thermal camera to illustrate the prolonged impact of burning on the ground. The temperature remains at 170 degrees Celsius half an hour after removing the grill.
Holland stated, "If you can have snacks and go for walks instead of barbecuing, you're eliminating the danger. Don't start campfires and take your waste with you. We hope this simple message will reduce the risk of wildfires."
AFP
World News
Firefighting
Teams
Growing
Wildfires
South
England
Next
Mnangagwa wins second presidential term in Zimbabwe as opposition rejects results
Military aircraft crash leaves 23 US Marines injured in Australia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23
Economic Frustration: Protests in Southern Syria's Sweida reflect growing dissent
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23
Economic Frustration: Protests in Southern Syria's Sweida reflect growing dissent
0
Middle East News
04:59
Jordanian Army halts four individuals attempting to infiltrate via southern borders
Middle East News
04:59
Jordanian Army halts four individuals attempting to infiltrate via southern borders
0
World News
2023-08-22
The BRICS Summit kicks off in South Africa on Tuesday
World News
2023-08-22
The BRICS Summit kicks off in South Africa on Tuesday
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-21
Challenging Negotiations Continue for UNIFIL Renewal in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-21
Challenging Negotiations Continue for UNIFIL Renewal in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:43
Mnangagwa wins second presidential term in Zimbabwe as opposition rejects results
World News
05:43
Mnangagwa wins second presidential term in Zimbabwe as opposition rejects results
0
World News
03:10
Military aircraft crash leaves 23 US Marines injured in Australia
World News
03:10
Military aircraft crash leaves 23 US Marines injured in Australia
0
World News
02:51
Three dead in Florida shooting driven by ‘racial hatred’
World News
02:51
Three dead in Florida shooting driven by ‘racial hatred’
0
World News
02:12
North Korea reopens borders for overseas residents
World News
02:12
North Korea reopens borders for overseas residents
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16
Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16
Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources
0
Sports News
05:49
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
05:49
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
0
Sports News
05:12
Messi scores in the early games with Inter Miami in the American League
Sports News
05:12
Messi scores in the early games with Inter Miami in the American League
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-26
Lebanon's Strong Rejection: UNIFIL Mandate Debate Intensifies at the United Nations
Press Highlights
2023-08-26
Lebanon's Strong Rejection: UNIFIL Mandate Debate Intensifies at the United Nations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
05:49
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
05:49
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
06:03
Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
06:03
Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
3
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
4
Press Highlights
01:22
Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence
Press Highlights
01:22
Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence
5
Press Highlights
00:44
American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle
Press Highlights
00:44
American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle
6
Lebanon News
23:58
Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna
Lebanon News
23:58
Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon's UNIFIL renewal challenges in New York
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon's UNIFIL renewal challenges in New York
8
News Bulletin Reports
14:08
The latest on the protests of Syria's Suwayda
News Bulletin Reports
14:08
The latest on the protests of Syria's Suwayda
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More