Firefighting teams prepare to face growing wildfires in south England

In a military training center in Surrey, southeastern England, a team of firefighters is undergoing training to confront a new enemy: climate change-induced wildfires.



The fire department in this region has invested in new equipment, training, and tactics to combat the escalating threat of wildfires as the climate in the United Kingdom becomes increasingly dry.



Last summer, when the country experienced record levels of heat and drought, this area witnessed one of its worst forest fires in history.



Now, some wildfires are igniting outside the summer season. Fire investigator Matt Oakley in Surrey explained, while his colleagues inspected their new equipment at the site destroyed by last year's fire, "We now treat forest fires as routine incidents."



He added, "Conditions will become more extreme over the next two decades."



In a study published last month, the National Meteorological Agency warned that the extremely high temperatures witnessed in the country during the summer of 2022 would become more frequent and intense due to climate change warming. Consequently, the risk of wildfires will increase across the country.



During the peak of last year's heatwave, a fire consumed 40 hectares in East London, damaging 17 houses, other buildings, and vehicles. It was an unprecedented catastrophe in the country, while forest fires are more common in southern Europe or Australia.



However, for Oakley, who advises firefighting agencies in other parts of the UK, what happened in East London "can happen anywhere" where urban and natural environments intersect. He explained, "We are an island with a large population... there is friction between nature and people, and in this scenario, the possibility of a fire breaking out is always present."



Since last year, the Surrey Fire Department has invested an additional £1 million ($1.26 million) in fire prevention and control resources. The department, which operates four forest firefighting stations spread across a 1679 square kilometer area, conducts regular training exercises there.



They possess four specialized vehicles capable of pumping 1500 liters of water per minute up to a distance of 60 meters, as well as 25 trucks equipped for firefighting.



Firefighters have also been provided with new jackets, goggles, and helmets to deal with challenging conditions. The fire department has also developed "risk management plans" for different parts of this tree-covered area.



Despite the milder climate this summer, which has reduced the risk of wildfires, firefighters in Surrey are concerned about the rapid growth of plant cover due to recent rains. Dave Nolan, a unit commander, explained, "When it dries out, it becomes more prone to ignition."



He added, "We have increased the risks for the coming years," noting that grass fires are now occurring even in winter.



Firefighters are also working to emphasize the importance of prevention for residents by building fire protection barriers in their forests. On another front, Marley Holland is conducting awareness campaigns in schools and other locations about the dangers of wildfires.



At the military site, the firefighting team installed a thermal camera to illustrate the prolonged impact of burning on the ground. The temperature remains at 170 degrees Celsius half an hour after removing the grill.



Holland stated, "If you can have snacks and go for walks instead of barbecuing, you're eliminating the danger. Don't start campfires and take your waste with you. We hope this simple message will reduce the risk of wildfires."







