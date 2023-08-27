Mnangagwa wins second presidential term in Zimbabwe as opposition rejects results

World News
2023-08-27 | 05:43
High views
Emmerson Mnangagwa (80 years old) has won a second presidential term in Zimbabwe following elections that the opposition rejected, and international observers stated did not meet democratic standards. 

Mnangagwa (80 years old) garnered 52.6 percent of the votes compared to 44 percent for his main competitor Nelson Chamisa (45 years old), who leads the largest opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), according to official results announced by Zimbabwe's Electoral Commission on Saturday. 

The head of the commission, Justice Chigumba, said, "Mnangagwa Emmerson Dambudzo of ZANU-PF party is declared duly elected president of the Republic of Zimbabwe." 

Zimbabwean voters went to the polls on Wednesday and Thursday to choose their president and deputies. The voter turnout reached nearly 69 percent of registered voters. 

The elections were initially scheduled to conclude on Wednesday but were extended by one day. Some polling stations experienced shortages of ballots, particularly in the capital Harare, which is considered an opposition stronghold. 

The main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rejected the election results, previously condemning incidents of "fraud" and "hindrance." 

AFP 

  

