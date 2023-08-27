One dead, 57 injured in explosions at a gas station in Romania

One person was killed and 57 others were injured in two explosions at a liquefied gas station near Bucharest, as announced by Romanian authorities.



Among the injured are 39 firefighters who were responding to the second explosion, which occurred after their response to the initial blast at the station site in Crevedia, north of the capital.



Head of the Department of Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, reported that among the injured are two police officers and others from the gendarmerie, noting that some of the injured have severe burns.



Arafat stated, "We sent two firefighters and two civilians abroad for treatment.”



The Romanian Ministry of Defense revealed that these individuals were transported to Italy and Belgium.



AFP