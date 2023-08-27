Volunteer firefighters in Greece on alert to "save their mountain"

World News
2023-08-27 | 08:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Volunteer firefighters in Greece on alert to &quot;save their mountain&quot;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Volunteer firefighters in Greece on alert to "save their mountain"

Once again, fires have erupted in parts of the forests north of Athens, after firefighters had hoped that clouds would bring rain, but instead, lightning struck them.

A team of volunteer firefighters returned to the small Ikali station exhausted but eager to "save their mountain."

The battle appears uneven due to strong winds and rising temperatures on Saturday.

For the past week, deadly fires have been raging across the country, especially at the entrances to Athens and in the northeastern part of Greece, following devastating fires on the island of Rhodes and west of Athens in July.

While fires have subsided in many areas, the danger remains high.

Volunteer firefighter Thanasis Kourtoulos said, "We have to protect Mount Parnitha" and the National Natura 2000 park. Kourtoulos, an expert in computers, appeared disheveled with tired features and a long beard due to lack of time for grooming.

He added, while sipping coffee and smoking rolled cigarettes, "We have been on duty for five consecutive days. I barely had time to go home and take a shower one morning after a night of intervention before rushing back to work."

Similar to Kourtoulos, 62 volunteers (including 13 women), try to balance their professional and family lives as part of a rescue group dedicated to firefighting.

They take turns throughout the year, guarding for periods ranging from four to ten hours at night. Their ages range from 18 to 65, and they are equipped with wireless communication devices.

Five new fires have just broken out nearby.

One of them was spotted by a privately operated drone, which the wealthy village residents paid for. This drone operates day and night during the fire season to ensure surveillance and management.

The firefighting team uses a "handmade" aerial device, with members dressed in worn-out uniforms and equipped with basic flashlights.

The stations themselves are made from containers. The ground floor serves as the command center with saggy couches, while the upper floor houses living quarters for the guards.

Despite everything, volunteers say with joy, "Except for electricity, the small truck, and the gasoline currently provided by the municipality, we pay for everything from our pockets or thanks to donations."

The severe shortage of equipment has sparked controversy, especially during the fires in Rhodes, exacerbated by images of exhausted firefighters sleeping on the ground on a ferry after eleven days of service.

The team leader, Giorgos Dertilis (32 years old), said, "The state does not support us, and everything we receive comes from private initiatives or sponsors."

He added, "It's difficult to find spare parts for the vehicles because they're old," with one of them dating back to 1986.

"We need to secure funds to purchase equipment, and above all, to ensure our safety," he continued.

Often, the volunteers, who were officially recognized in 1991, possess precise knowledge of the terrain on which the Greek firefighting service relies.

François Rithore, a member of the French NGO "Première Urgence Internationale," which came to offer assistance, said that of the 50 vehicles that headed to Farnavas on Saturday morning, "There were only volunteers apart from the management that came from Athens."

A professional firefighter said, "They don't have the same strategies or intervention techniques that we have."

He added, "They go to the mountains, where the terrain is very rugged, with vehicles designed for cities," and large ladders on the roof.

The Frenchman confirmed that "firefighting systems and water reserves were not available" that morning to supply trucks and helicopters. This forced firefighters to pump seawater, but he emphasized that they were "active" in doing so.

Within two and a half hours, the fire was brought under control.

Giorgos Dertilis said, "We're exhausted, but (...) when we see what we've accomplished, we feel satisfaction, and it gives us the courage to continue."

An hour later, volunteers received an order to spread out on the island of Andros, two hours away by boat to the east, where a fire had broken out in the dry grass.



AFP
 

World News

Volunteer

Firefighters

Greece

Alert

Save

Mountain

LBCI Next
Floods in the Philippines drive hundreds to leave their homes
Genetic tests confirm death of Yevgeny Prigozhin
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-22

Greece saves 145 migrants on border with Turkey: report

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:32

London police on high alert after 'unauthorized access' to information technology system

LBCI
Sports News
05:49

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-25

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Latvia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:10 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:33

Floods in the Philippines drive hundreds to leave their homes

LBCI
World News
07:03

Genetic tests confirm death of Yevgeny Prigozhin

LBCI
World News
06:53

One dead, 57 injured in explosions at a gas station in Romania

LBCI
World News
05:43

Mnangagwa wins second presidential term in Zimbabwe as opposition rejects results

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-05

Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23

Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-20

Lahoud and Abou Haidar sign a contract to participate in Expo Qatar 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-09

Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
05:49

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
06:54

Q3 Update: Lebanon 48-100 Canada

LBCI
Sports News
06:03

Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
06:20

Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2

LBCI
Sports News
07:16

Final Score: Lebanon 73-128 Canada. Next match vs France on Tuesday, 29 August at 12:45 PM.

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:22

Lebanon's espionage saga continues: Detained Russian citizen linked to Israeli intelligence

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

American visit and French return: Lebanon's diplomatic juggle

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:58

Celebratory gunfire tragedy claims life of 7-year-old Naya Hanna

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More