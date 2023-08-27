News
Floods in the Philippines drive hundreds to leave their homes
World News
2023-08-27 | 08:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Floods in the Philippines drive hundreds to leave their homes
Hundreds of people were forced to leave their homes due to floods caused by Typhoon Saudel in rural areas of northeastern Philippines, according to officials on Sunday.
The typhoon grazed the northern eastern edges of Luzon Island on Saturday night, with its winds reaching speeds of 185 kilometers per hour, in areas close to the city of Tuguegarao, which is home to around 160,000 people.
No injuries or significant damages have been reported so far.
According to officials, residents in coastal communities vulnerable to strong winds and massive waves were relocated to higher ground on the Pacific coast of Isabela province. Residents in the northern tip of Cagayan province in the north and Ilocos Sur province on the northwestern coast of Luzon were also evacuated.
Constanti Furonda, a rescue official in Isabela, confirmed that "these coastal towns have no protection as they face the Pacific Ocean directly," estimating the number of evacuated people in Isabela at 372.
He added, speaking to Agence France-Presse by phone, "It's raining continuously, but the winds are not strong. We've been fortunate."
The Philippines experiences about 20 major storms annually, leading to the deaths of hundreds and causing extensive damage to wide areas.
In neighboring Cagayan, the local rescue operations officer Rolly Rapsing said that floods prompted the evacuation of 388 people from four towns in the province, where Tuguegarao is located. Water levels also rose in at least two other towns.
Power outages were reported in the province inhabited by about 1.2 million people, according to Rapsing. He confirmed that no casualties or significant damages had been recorded.
Typhoon Saudel continued its southward movement off the eastern coast of Luzon early Sunday. The weather bureau predicted that it would remain over regional waters without hitting land areas.
It warned that the main threat remains heavy rainfall, which could lead to floods or landslides, forecasting up to 200 millimeters of rainfall in Cagayan and Isabela provinces during the day.
The Civil Defense office in Manila also reported that 421 people were evacuated from four towns in Ilocos Sur, where landslides caused flooding.
The center of Typhoon Saudel was about 90 kilometers away from the remote coastal town of Casiguran at 2 p.m. (0600 GMT). It is expected to stay over water for the coming hours before moving eastward and then northwestern towards Taiwan in the next few days.
AFP
World News
Floods
Philippines
Hundreds
Leave
Homes
