Tropical storm Idalia forms near Mexico and heads towards Florida
World News
2023-08-28 | 03:00
Tropical storm Idalia forms near Mexico and heads towards Florida
Tropical Storm "Idalia" emerged in the Caribbean region on Sunday, carrying winds and rain towards Mexico, with experts predicting its intensification into a hurricane before reaching Florida later this week.
The storm, not expected to make landfall in Mexico, will traverse the Gulf of Mexico before reaching northwestern Florida, according to the United States National Hurricane Center.
The center cautioned that "Idalia" will lead to "an increasing risk of a storm formation threatening life and hurricane-force winds over parts of the western Florida coast and the northwestern Florida area starting Tuesday."
It added, "There is a wide spread in model intensity guidance, ranging from a minimal tropical storm to a major hurricane status prior to landfall in the northeastern Gulf coast."
The center projected that "Idalia" will reach Florida's shores by 7 AM (11:00 GMT) on Wednesday, according to a graphic displaying the storm's projected path.
As of 03:00 GMT on Monday, "Idalia" was situated in the Caribbean region, heading northeastward with winds reaching speeds of 95 kilometers per hour.
It also issued storm and hurricane watches for parts of Florida's coast, with potential for flooding.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 33 counties in preparation for the storm's arrival.
"IIdalia" has already caused rainfall in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, which includes Cancun and several other coastal resorts.
Heavy rainfall is expected over parts of eastern Yucatan in Mexico and western Cuba.
A week ago, Tropical Storm "Hilary" transformed into a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale—a five-category scale—before making landfall on the Pacific-facing coast of Baja California, Mexico, resulting in one fatality and infrastructure damage.
Hurricanes strike Mexico's Pacific and Atlantic coasts annually.
Scientists have cautioned that storms are becoming more intense due to rising global temperatures and climate change.
AFP
World News
Tropical
Storm
Idalia
Form
Mexico
Florida
US
