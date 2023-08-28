News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
A meeting between the US Secretary of Commerce and her Chinese counterpart in Beijing
World News
2023-08-28 | 03:14
High views
Share
Share
3
min
A meeting between the US Secretary of Commerce and her Chinese counterpart in Beijing
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo met with her Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao in Beijing on Monday, as Washington seeks to ease tensions in the trade relationship between the world's two largest economies.
Raimondo's visit, which extends until Wednesday, is part of a series of high-level visits by US officials to China in recent months.
These visits are set to culminate in a meeting between the leaders of the two countries, as US President Joe Biden recently mentioned his expectation of a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year.
On Monday morning, Raimondo met with Wang Wentao, who affirmed, "Conducting discussions and coordination with you in the field of economy and trade was a pleasure for me."
The US Secretary arrived in Beijing on Sunday and met with China's Ministry of Commerce Director for the Americas and Oceania, Lin Feng, in addition to the US Ambassador Nicholas Burns.
Raimondo stated in a post on the social platform "X" that she was "looking forward to a productive few days."
She added, "I've just arrived in Beijing for a few days where I'll be engaging in meetings with senior officials of the People's Republic of China and US business leaders."
The US Department of Commerce mentioned that Raimondo hopes to engage in constructive talks on issues related to the trade relationship between the United States and China, as well as the challenges facing American businesses and potential areas of cooperation.
She is also expected to head to China's economic powerhouse, Shanghai, according to Washington.
The relationship between the United States and China has deteriorated to its lowest level in decades, with trade restrictions imposed by Washington dominating the disputes.
Washington claims its restrictions are necessary to protect national security, while Beijing views them as an attempt to hinder its economic advancement.
Earlier this month, President Biden issued an executive order aimed at imposing restrictions on specific American investments in sensitive, advanced technology fields in China—a move denounced by Beijing as "anti-globalization."
These anticipated regulations, likely to take effect next year, target sectors such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sought to reassure Chinese officials about the anticipated restrictions during a visit to Beijing last month, pledging that any steps would be implemented transparently.
In June, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Beijing, where he met with Xi Jinping and noted progress in several contentious issues. US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry also visited China in July.
However, the visits by Yellen and Blinken did not lead to any significant breakthroughs and were met with protests from Beijing, following a summit held recently at Camp David between the United States, South Korea, and Japan, which aimed to address matters including confronting China.
Following the summit, President Biden indicated that he still expects to meet with Xi Jinping again this year.
In November, he invited his Chinese counterpart to visit San Francisco during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, which includes China.
The two leaders are likely to meet next month in New Delhi on the sidelines of the G20 summit for the world's major economies.
AFP
World News
Meeting
US
Secretary
Commerce
Chinese
Counterpart
Beijing
China
Ties
Next
US federal judge sets date for historic trial of former President Donald Trump
Tropical storm Idalia forms near Mexico and heads towards Florida
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
US Commerce Secretary's complex mission: Balancing trade with China amidst restrictions
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
US Commerce Secretary's complex mission: Balancing trade with China amidst restrictions
0
World News
2023-08-23
US Commerce Secretary will visit Beijing next week
World News
2023-08-23
US Commerce Secretary will visit Beijing next week
0
World News
2023-08-22
US Commerce Secretary to visit China starting August 27th
World News
2023-08-22
US Commerce Secretary to visit China starting August 27th
0
World News
2023-07-26
US trade secretary plans to visit Beijing despite China hacking emails
World News
2023-07-26
US trade secretary plans to visit Beijing despite China hacking emails
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:38
Mediterranean storm loaded with heavy rain hits Spain
World News
03:38
Mediterranean storm loaded with heavy rain hits Spain
0
World News
03:26
US federal judge sets date for historic trial of former President Donald Trump
World News
03:26
US federal judge sets date for historic trial of former President Donald Trump
0
World News
03:00
Tropical storm Idalia forms near Mexico and heads towards Florida
World News
03:00
Tropical storm Idalia forms near Mexico and heads towards Florida
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
US Commerce Secretary's complex mission: Balancing trade with China amidst restrictions
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
US Commerce Secretary's complex mission: Balancing trade with China amidst restrictions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Lebanon's summer soars: Achkar predicts a promising season of tourism
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
Lebanon's summer soars: Achkar predicts a promising season of tourism
0
World News
2023-08-14
New battles in Khartoum and Darfur, Sudan
World News
2023-08-14
New battles in Khartoum and Darfur, Sudan
0
World News
2023-08-25
Denmark Introduces Draft Law Banning Quran Burning After Controversies
World News
2023-08-25
Denmark Introduces Draft Law Banning Quran Burning After Controversies
0
World News
2023-08-27
US military aircraft crashes during exercises in Australia
World News
2023-08-27
US military aircraft crashes during exercises in Australia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
05:49
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
05:49
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
06:54
Q3 Update: Lebanon 48-100 Canada
Sports News
06:54
Q3 Update: Lebanon 48-100 Canada
3
Sports News
06:03
Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
06:03
Q1 Update: Lebanon trails Canada, 13-29. A challenging start, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!
4
Sports News
07:16
Final Score: Lebanon 73-128 Canada. Next match vs France on Tuesday, 29 August at 12:45 PM.
Sports News
07:16
Final Score: Lebanon 73-128 Canada. Next match vs France on Tuesday, 29 August at 12:45 PM.
5
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
Sports News
06:20
Half-time: Lebanon 30-66 Canada. Watch on lbcgroup.tv or LB2
6
Press Highlights
01:23
Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis
Press Highlights
01:23
Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
FIBA World Cup: Lebanon faces tough defeat against Canada
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
FIBA World Cup: Lebanon faces tough defeat against Canada
8
Press Highlights
02:08
American and French visits: International envoys set to arrive in Beirut in September
Press Highlights
02:08
American and French visits: International envoys set to arrive in Beirut in September
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More