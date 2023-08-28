Alps rockslide halts train services between France, Italy

Train movement between France and Italy across the Alps has come to a halt, and it will remain suspended until at least Wednesday, following a massive rockslide in the Maurienne Valley, in the Savoie region of central-eastern France.



Several rock masses, totaling about 700 cubic meters in size, collided with a barrier that had been installed on a secondary road in a "specially monitored sector," as explained by the Savoie Prefecture in a statement.