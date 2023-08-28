Beijing and Washington agree to form working group on trade issues

China and the United States agreed on Monday to establish a working group "to seek solutions to trade and investment issues and advance US business interests in China," according to the US Department of Commerce.



US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her Chinese counterpart, Wang Wentao, reached this agreement during a meeting in Beijing. They decided that "the working group will meet twice a year at the deputy ministerial level, with the United States hosting the first meeting in early 2024," as announced by the US department.