News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU affirms "full support" for French ambassador to Niger
World News
2023-08-28 | 14:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU affirms "full support" for French ambassador to Niger
The European Union expressed its "full support" for the French Ambassador to Niger on Monday, who remains in Niamey despite the expiration of the deadline given to him by the military coup leaders to leave the country.
World News
EU
Support
French
Ambassador
Niger
Next
Tropical storm Idalia forms near Mexico and heads towards Florida
US Commerce Secretary's complex mission: Balancing trade with China amidst restrictions
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:06
EU affirms "full support" for French ambassador to Niger
World News
14:06
EU affirms "full support" for French ambassador to Niger
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanon navigates UN peacekeeping mandate renewal
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanon navigates UN peacekeeping mandate renewal
0
World News
11:55
Judge sets March 2024 as date for Trump's trial in 2020 election case
World News
11:55
Judge sets March 2024 as date for Trump's trial in 2020 election case
0
World News
11:18
EU must prepare to include new members by 2030: Charles Michel
World News
11:18
EU must prepare to include new members by 2030: Charles Michel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:55
Judge sets March 2024 as date for Trump's trial in 2020 election case
World News
11:55
Judge sets March 2024 as date for Trump's trial in 2020 election case
0
World News
11:18
EU must prepare to include new members by 2030: Charles Michel
World News
11:18
EU must prepare to include new members by 2030: Charles Michel
0
World News
09:13
Iran warns US that confiscating its oil is inconsistent with prisoner swap deal
World News
09:13
Iran warns US that confiscating its oil is inconsistent with prisoner swap deal
0
World News
08:55
Beijing and Washington agree to form working group on trade issues
World News
08:55
Beijing and Washington agree to form working group on trade issues
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:14
Deputies unite on accountability, urge Judiciary's role
News Bulletin Reports
10:14
Deputies unite on accountability, urge Judiciary's role
0
World News
2023-08-14
King Charles III to visit France in September
World News
2023-08-14
King Charles III to visit France in September
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanon navigates UN peacekeeping mandate renewal
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanon navigates UN peacekeeping mandate renewal
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-17
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-17
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:23
Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis
Press Highlights
01:23
Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis
2
Press Highlights
02:08
American and French visits: International envoys set to arrive in Beirut in September
Press Highlights
02:08
American and French visits: International envoys set to arrive in Beirut in September
3
Lebanon News
04:35
European Observatory: It is time for the accusatory body in Beirut to issue its decision to arrest Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
04:35
European Observatory: It is time for the accusatory body in Beirut to issue its decision to arrest Riad Salameh
4
Lebanon Economy
07:20
MP Kanaan after the Finance and Budget meeting: Completing the forensic audit at the BDL is essential
Lebanon Economy
07:20
MP Kanaan after the Finance and Budget meeting: Completing the forensic audit at the BDL is essential
5
Lebanon News
04:27
MP Hankach to LBCI: There will be communication with some blocs that did not vote for Jihad Azour in the last electoral session
Lebanon News
04:27
MP Hankach to LBCI: There will be communication with some blocs that did not vote for Jihad Azour in the last electoral session
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanon navigates UN peacekeeping mandate renewal
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanon navigates UN peacekeeping mandate renewal
7
Middle East News
02:17
Aleppo airport in northern Syria out of service due to Israeli bombing: Official media
Middle East News
02:17
Aleppo airport in northern Syria out of service due to Israeli bombing: Official media
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:14
Deputies unite on accountability, urge Judiciary's role
News Bulletin Reports
10:14
Deputies unite on accountability, urge Judiciary's role
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More