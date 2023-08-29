China confirms ‘maintaining safety’ of foreigners following Japanese complaints

Beijing stated on Tuesday that it is "maintaining the safety" of foreigners in China, after Tokyo complained about harassments faced by Japanese citizens in China due to the discharge of water from the Fukushima nuclear station.



The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Wenbin, stated that "China always upholds the safety, rights, and legitimate interests of foreigners in China, in accordance with the law," emphasizing that Beijing has "addressed the so-called concerns of the Japanese side."



AFP