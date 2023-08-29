News
US Commerce Secretary: Washington, Beijing should ‘intensify efforts’ on global issues
World News
2023-08-29 | 05:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Commerce Secretary: Washington, Beijing should ‘intensify efforts’ on global issues
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo stated on Tuesday during a meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang that China and the United States must "intensify efforts" together to address globally significant issues.
She remarked during the meeting with Qiang in Beijing, "There are... areas of global concern, such as climate change, artificial intelligence, and the fentanyl crisis, where we want to work with you as two global powers to do what's right for humanity," adding that "the world expects us to collaborate in solving these problems."
AFP
World News
US
Commerce Secretary
Gina Raimondo
China
Li Qiang
