News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Two dead in Kyiv after missile attack targeting Ukraine capital
World News
2023-08-30 | 03:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Two dead in Kyiv after missile attack targeting Ukraine capital
The local military administration in Kyiv reported on Wednesday that two individuals were killed due to debris falling from a missile attack targeting the Ukrainian capital.
The head of the military administration for the city of Kyiv said, "As a result of debris falling in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, two individuals were killed, according to preliminary reports."
World News
Ukraine
Russia
War
Next
Sharp decline in Gazprom's net profit
Tropical Storm Idalia turns into hurricane and heads to Florida
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-28
Russia accuses consular employee of passing data on Ukraine war to US embassy
World News
2023-08-28
Russia accuses consular employee of passing data on Ukraine war to US embassy
0
World News
2023-07-13
Biden believes Putin "lost the war" and hopes Ukraine's counter-attack will lead to negotiations with Russia
World News
2023-07-13
Biden believes Putin "lost the war" and hopes Ukraine's counter-attack will lead to negotiations with Russia
0
World News
2023-08-29
Germany arrests individual involved in war drone components trade with Russia
World News
2023-08-29
Germany arrests individual involved in war drone components trade with Russia
0
World News
2023-08-26
Two dead in Ukraine village after Russia hits cafe
World News
2023-08-26
Two dead in Ukraine village after Russia hits cafe
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:12
Kyrgyzstan to ban TikTok over children safety concerns
World News
09:12
Kyrgyzstan to ban TikTok over children safety concerns
0
World News
09:03
Control of Robotyne village 'opens the way' southwards towards Crimea: Ukrainian FM
World News
09:03
Control of Robotyne village 'opens the way' southwards towards Crimea: Ukrainian FM
0
World News
08:50
Gabon's president Ali Bongo calls on 'Friends' to 'raise their voices' following coup
World News
08:50
Gabon's president Ali Bongo calls on 'Friends' to 'raise their voices' following coup
0
World News
07:37
Macron receives German counterpart in Elysée on Thursday
World News
07:37
Macron receives German counterpart in Elysée on Thursday
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
2023-08-29
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-21
Tourism Minister calls for responsible behavior and cultural respect on Sidon beach
Lebanon News
2023-05-21
Tourism Minister calls for responsible behavior and cultural respect on Sidon beach
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
Fayyad: We have to wait for the quantity of fuel from Iraq.
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
Fayyad: We have to wait for the quantity of fuel from Iraq.
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Legal battle: Riad Salameh's lawsuits add complexity to Beirut Port explosion investigation
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Legal battle: Riad Salameh's lawsuits add complexity to Beirut Port explosion investigation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:34
LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government
Lebanon News
11:34
LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government
2
Lebanon News
10:47
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
Lebanon News
10:47
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Calls for immediate action: Security leaders in Lebanon push for financial solutions to address crucial needs
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Calls for immediate action: Security leaders in Lebanon push for financial solutions to address crucial needs
4
Lebanon News
13:44
Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order
Lebanon News
13:44
Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Legal battle: Riad Salameh's lawsuits add complexity to Beirut Port explosion investigation
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Legal battle: Riad Salameh's lawsuits add complexity to Beirut Port explosion investigation
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
In Lebanon: Questions arise of Road Traffic Authority employees' fate amid corruption charges
News Bulletin Reports
10:55
In Lebanon: Questions arise of Road Traffic Authority employees' fate amid corruption charges
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to Beirut amid rising tensions: Regional implications explored
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to Beirut amid rising tensions: Regional implications explored
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:34
Unresolved unloading: Lebanon faces financial implications as "ARDMORE" gas carrier remains unloaded
News Bulletin Reports
10:34
Unresolved unloading: Lebanon faces financial implications as "ARDMORE" gas carrier remains unloaded
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More