Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to Meet Turkish Counterpart Çavuşoğlu in Moscow

Moscow announced on Wednesday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will receive his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, on Thursday in a two-day visit. It is expected that the Russian and Turkish presidents will hold a meeting soon.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, told reporters, "From August 31st to September 1st, the Turkish Foreign Minister will make a working visit to Moscow to discuss a wide range of topics." This visit comes six days after Çavuşoğlu's visit to Kyiv, where he held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.