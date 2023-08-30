Death Toll from Heavy Rains in Tajikistan Rises to 21 People

2023-08-30 | 05:58
Death Toll from Heavy Rains in Tajikistan Rises to 21 People
Death Toll from Heavy Rains in Tajikistan Rises to 21 People

The death toll from heavy rains in central Tajikistan has risen to 21 people, up from 13 on Monday, as announced by authorities on Wednesday. This is the latest natural disaster to strike the mountainous republic in Central Asia.
These fatalities occurred in three towns near the capital, Dushanbe, after heavy rains on Sunday and Monday led to floods, landslides, and mudflows.
A spokesperson for Tajikistan's Emergency Situations Committee told Agence France-Presse, 'There are 21 confirmed deaths,' while the previous death toll reported on Monday was 13.
 
 
 
 
AFP
 

World News

Death

Tajikistan

Rains

Weather

