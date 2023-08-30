French President Emmanuel Macron will host his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in Paris on Thursday evening.



This meeting comes after a delay of about two months in Steinmeier's state visit to Germany due to riots that swept through French cities following the death of a young man, Nael, who was shot by a police officer during a traffic stop.



The two presidents, accompanied by their spouses, will share a dinner at the French presidential palace, but no public statements are expected to be made, as stated by the Elysée Palace.



The Elysée Palace further elaborated, "This meeting falls within the context of the ongoing dialogue between the leaders of the two countries for the sake of Franco-German friendship, as well as for discussions on major European and international issues."



The source also recalled that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the Élysée Treaty between the two neighboring nations.



A joint French-German governmental seminar is planned for the autumn in Hamburg. This seminar aims to address recent tensions between the close allies, arising from disagreements on various key issues.



In Germany, the role of the President is primarily honorary, while the executive authority is effectively held by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.



At the beginning of July, the French President was compelled to postpone his official visit to Germany indefinitely due to his need to remain in France, which was then experiencing violent riots in several cities following the death of the young man Nael M.



He was fatally shot by a police officer during a routine traffic inspection. The new date for this postponed visit has not been determined yet.







