Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who has been placed under house arrest following a military coup on Wednesday, has called on "all friends" to "raise their voices" in a video that has spread on social media.



Bongo stated in the video, where he appeared seated on a chair with a concerned expression, “I am Ali Bongo Ondimba, the President of Gabon, sending a message to all our friends around the world, asking them to raise their voices regarding the individuals who have arrested me and my family.”



