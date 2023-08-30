Gabon's president Ali Bongo calls on 'Friends' to 'raise their voices' following coup

2023-08-30 | 08:50
Gabon&#39;s president Ali Bongo calls on &#39;Friends&#39; to &#39;raise their voices&#39; following coup
Gabon's president Ali Bongo calls on 'Friends' to 'raise their voices' following coup

Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who has been placed under house arrest following a military coup on Wednesday, has called on "all friends" to "raise their voices" in a video that has spread on social media. 

Bongo stated in the video, where he appeared seated on a chair with a concerned expression, “I am Ali Bongo Ondimba, the President of Gabon, sending a message to all our friends around the world, asking them to raise their voices regarding the individuals who have arrested me and my family.” 

