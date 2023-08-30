Control of Robotyne village 'opens the way' southwards towards Crimea: Ukrainian FM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba affirmed that his country's forces' control over Robotyne this week would allow for easier advancement southwards towards Crimea, according to a speech he delivered and published on Wednesday.



Kuleba stated during an official visit to Paris, "After solidifying our presence on the outskirts of Robotyne, we have paved our way to Tokmak and finally Melitopol and the administrative borders with Crimea."



AFP