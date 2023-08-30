Australia Plans Historic Referendum on Indigenous Rights in October

World News
2023-08-30 | 10:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Australia Plans Historic Referendum on Indigenous Rights in October
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Australia Plans Historic Referendum on Indigenous Rights in October

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Wednesday that Australia will hold a historic referendum on Indigenous rights on October 14th, aiming to grant them a 'voice' in Parliament. However, this initiative is polarizing the country and faces the risk of rejection according to opinion polls.

Albanese stated, 'On this day, every Australian will have a unique opportunity to unite our country and change it for the better.' He added, 'I ask all Australians to vote yes.'

If approved, the proposal launched months ago will recognize Indigenous Australians, whose ancestors have inhabited the continent for at least 60,000 years, in the constitution for the first time. They will have the right to be consulted by the government on laws that affect their communities.
 
 
 
 
AFP
 

World News

Australia

Referendum

LBCI Next
Two dead in Kyiv after missile attack targeting Ukraine capital
Tropical Storm Idalia turns into hurricane and heads to Florida
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

Australia set for landmark Indigenous rights referendum

LBCI
World News
2023-08-27

Military aircraft crash leaves 23 US Marines injured in Australia

LBCI
World News
2023-08-27

US military aircraft crashes during exercises in Australia

LBCI
World News
2023-08-21

Australia purchases over 200 Tomahawk missiles from United States

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:57

Kremlin: We are looking at all the assumptions in Prigozhin's murder, including "planned crime"

LBCI
World News
10:53

French officials accompany humanitarian convoy to Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
09:45

IMF: Climate shocks could increase conflict deaths

LBCI
World News
09:12

Kyrgyzstan to ban TikTok over children safety concerns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-02

Mikati: A cabinet session to be held next Tuesday in Diman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-29

LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Cabinet session scheduled for September 6 to address an agenda of 23 items

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-24

Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Lebanese in Gabon remain unharmed post-coup

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:00

From 'bytes' to bills: Decoding the internet pricing conundrum in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:05

France's diplomatic precision: Crafting last draft for Lebanon's International Forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:28

Senior Advisor to President Biden Amos Hochstein to visit Lebanon for follow-up on maritime boundary agreement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:47

Sovereign fund or urgent reforms? Deputy PM Al Shami raises questions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein reconnects with Beirut's charm amid diplomatic visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More