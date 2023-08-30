Australia Plans Historic Referendum on Indigenous Rights in October

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Wednesday that Australia will hold a historic referendum on Indigenous rights on October 14th, aiming to grant them a 'voice' in Parliament. However, this initiative is polarizing the country and faces the risk of rejection according to opinion polls.



Albanese stated, 'On this day, every Australian will have a unique opportunity to unite our country and change it for the better.' He added, 'I ask all Australians to vote yes.'



If approved, the proposal launched months ago will recognize Indigenous Australians, whose ancestors have inhabited the continent for at least 60,000 years, in the constitution for the first time. They will have the right to be consulted by the government on laws that affect their communities.

AFP