News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French officials accompany humanitarian convoy to Nagorno-Karabakh
World News
2023-08-30 | 10:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
French officials accompany humanitarian convoy to Nagorno-Karabakh
A delegation of 15 elected French officials headed towards the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Wednesday to accompany a humanitarian convoy to the Nagorno-Karabakh, which Azerbaijan has closed off from Armenia's only axis, according to the Paris Municipality.
These elected officials are accompanying a convoy of dozens of trucks loaded with food products and electricity generators to enter the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh, an Azerbaijani enclave predominantly inhabited by Armenians.
This convoy reached Kornidzor on Wednesday, an Armenian town located on the border with Azerbaijan.
It was planned to attempt to cross the Lachin border crossing, which Azerbaijan has closed for months, at noon.
This road is the only land link between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, where the humanitarian situation is deteriorating according to the Armenians and non-governmental organizations.
On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to launch a "diplomatic initiative" in an effort to lift the blockade on the Lachin corridor.
For months, Azerbaijan has been closing the corridor for various reasons, obstructing traffic.
Armenia requested United Nations intervention, but Baku warned that the step would undermine peace efforts.
Since the late 1980s, the countries have been in conflict over control of Nagorno-Karabakh, leading to two wars, the second of which saw the defeat of Armenian forces in 2020 and territorial gains for Azerbaijan.
Nagorno-Karabakh is a mountainous region inhabited mostly by Armenians, but it is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
AFP
World News
France
Border
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Humanitarian
Convoy
Nagorno-Karabakh
Next
Two dead in Kyiv after missile attack targeting Ukraine capital
Tropical Storm Idalia turns into hurricane and heads to Florida
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-14
Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of strengthening its border forces
World News
2023-08-14
Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of strengthening its border forces
0
World News
2023-07-13
Armenia calls for humanitarian organizations to be allowed access to the Nagorno-Karabakh region
World News
2023-07-13
Armenia calls for humanitarian organizations to be allowed access to the Nagorno-Karabakh region
0
World News
2023-07-11
Azerbaijan suspends transport movement between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh
World News
2023-07-11
Azerbaijan suspends transport movement between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh
0
World News
2023-08-12
Armenia calls upon Security Council to intervene in Nagorno-Karabakh
World News
2023-08-12
Armenia calls upon Security Council to intervene in Nagorno-Karabakh
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:46
Hurricane Idalia sweeps Florida and heads north
World News
13:46
Hurricane Idalia sweeps Florida and heads north
0
World News
11:57
Kremlin: We are looking at all the assumptions in Prigozhin's murder, including "planned crime"
World News
11:57
Kremlin: We are looking at all the assumptions in Prigozhin's murder, including "planned crime"
0
World News
10:12
Australia Plans Historic Referendum on Indigenous Rights in October
World News
10:12
Australia Plans Historic Referendum on Indigenous Rights in October
0
World News
09:45
IMF: Climate shocks could increase conflict deaths
World News
09:45
IMF: Climate shocks could increase conflict deaths
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23
Action taken: Illegal agricultural chemicals pose health threats in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23
Action taken: Illegal agricultural chemicals pose health threats in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-12
Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?
Press Highlights
2023-07-12
Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Navigating Gender Equality: Sidon Beach and the Swimwear Dilemma
News Bulletin Reports
09:18
Navigating Gender Equality: Sidon Beach and the Swimwear Dilemma
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-16
Syria's return and regional unity: The 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-16
Syria's return and regional unity: The 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:54
UNSC Meeting on UNIFIL Renewal Postponed to Thursday, Adding Urgency as Current Mandate Ends Same Day
Lebanon News
14:54
UNSC Meeting on UNIFIL Renewal Postponed to Thursday, Adding Urgency as Current Mandate Ends Same Day
2
Lebanon News
05:14
Lebanese in Gabon remain unharmed post-coup
Lebanon News
05:14
Lebanese in Gabon remain unharmed post-coup
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Lebanon-Israel border talks: US senior advisor initiates efforts to address remaining border reservations
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Lebanon-Israel border talks: US senior advisor initiates efforts to address remaining border reservations
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Security issues: UN expected to renew UNIFIL's mandate amidst complex negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Security issues: UN expected to renew UNIFIL's mandate amidst complex negotiations
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
New Syrian refugee movements: Illicit border crossings trigger refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
New Syrian refugee movements: Illicit border crossings trigger refugee crisis
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
From 'bytes' to bills: Decoding the internet pricing conundrum in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
From 'bytes' to bills: Decoding the internet pricing conundrum in Lebanon
7
Press Highlights
01:29
Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue
Press Highlights
01:29
Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue
8
Lebanon News
06:12
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein reconnects with Beirut's charm amid diplomatic visit
Lebanon News
06:12
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein reconnects with Beirut's charm amid diplomatic visit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More