French officials accompany humanitarian convoy to Nagorno-Karabakh

World News
2023-08-30 | 10:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
French officials accompany humanitarian convoy to Nagorno-Karabakh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
French officials accompany humanitarian convoy to Nagorno-Karabakh

A delegation of 15 elected French officials headed towards the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Wednesday to accompany a humanitarian convoy to the Nagorno-Karabakh, which Azerbaijan has closed off from Armenia's only axis, according to the Paris Municipality. 

These elected officials are accompanying a convoy of dozens of trucks loaded with food products and electricity generators to enter the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh, an Azerbaijani enclave predominantly inhabited by Armenians. 

This convoy reached Kornidzor on Wednesday, an Armenian town located on the border with Azerbaijan. 

It was planned to attempt to cross the Lachin border crossing, which Azerbaijan has closed for months, at noon. 

This road is the only land link between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, where the humanitarian situation is deteriorating according to the Armenians and non-governmental organizations. 

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to launch a "diplomatic initiative" in an effort to lift the blockade on the Lachin corridor. 

For months, Azerbaijan has been closing the corridor for various reasons, obstructing traffic. 

Armenia requested United Nations intervention, but Baku warned that the step would undermine peace efforts. 

Since the late 1980s, the countries have been in conflict over control of Nagorno-Karabakh, leading to two wars, the second of which saw the defeat of Armenian forces in 2020 and territorial gains for Azerbaijan. 

Nagorno-Karabakh is a mountainous region inhabited mostly by Armenians, but it is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. 

AFP 
 

World News

France

Border

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Humanitarian

Convoy

Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI Next
Two dead in Kyiv after missile attack targeting Ukraine capital
Tropical Storm Idalia turns into hurricane and heads to Florida
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-14

Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of strengthening its border forces

LBCI
World News
2023-07-13

Armenia calls for humanitarian organizations to be allowed access to the Nagorno-Karabakh region

LBCI
World News
2023-07-11

Azerbaijan suspends transport movement between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
2023-08-12

Armenia calls upon Security Council to intervene in Nagorno-Karabakh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:46

Hurricane Idalia sweeps Florida and heads north

LBCI
World News
11:57

Kremlin: We are looking at all the assumptions in Prigozhin's murder, including "planned crime"

LBCI
World News
10:12

Australia Plans Historic Referendum on Indigenous Rights in October

LBCI
World News
09:45

IMF: Climate shocks could increase conflict deaths

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23

Action taken: Illegal agricultural chemicals pose health threats in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-12

Will Hochstein be the mediator in the land border demarcation?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:18

Navigating Gender Equality: Sidon Beach and the Swimwear Dilemma

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-16

Syria's return and regional unity: The 32nd Arab Summit in Jeddah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:54

UNSC Meeting on UNIFIL Renewal Postponed to Thursday, Adding Urgency as Current Mandate Ends Same Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Lebanese in Gabon remain unharmed post-coup

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Lebanon-Israel border talks: US senior advisor initiates efforts to address remaining border reservations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Security issues: UN expected to renew UNIFIL's mandate amidst complex negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

New Syrian refugee movements: Illicit border crossings trigger refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:00

From 'bytes' to bills: Decoding the internet pricing conundrum in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein reconnects with Beirut's charm amid diplomatic visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More