Amid simmering tensions in the region, the Kremlin has confirmed on Wednesday that Russian investigators are examining all possible scenarios, including the possibility of a "premeditated crime," as they delve into the investigations surrounding the plane crash that claimed the life of Wagner Group leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin.



Prigozhin had led a rebellion against Russian authorities before the incident.



Despite a week passing since Prigozhin's death, investigators have yet to present any explanations or evidence. The crash occurred when his private plane crashed during a trip from Moscow to Saint Petersburg. However, Western countries suspect the Kremlin's involvement in the aviation disaster.



Responding to queries, Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian presidency, affirmed that the Russian investigative committee is exploring all possibilities. He remarked during his daily press briefing, "Given that the investigation hasn't yielded results, I cannot speak with certainty. But it's clear that there are various narratives, including the possibility of a 'premeditated crime.'"



He added, "So, let's wait for the results of our Russian investigation."



Just last weekend, Peskov labeled as "sheer lies" and "speculations" the insinuations, particularly from Western countries, that the Kremlin ordered the assassination of Wagner Group's leader. This event comes after Prigozhin's death and that of his associates in the plane crash.



Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously referred to Prigozhin as a "traitor" during a speech to the Russian people amidst the Wagner Group's rebellion on June 23 and 24. However, after Prigozhin's death, Putin stated on television, "I knew Prigozhin for a very long time, since the early '90s… He made serious mistakes in his life, but he achieved the desired results."



Prigozhin was laid to rest on Tuesday in a private ceremony held in his hometown of Saint Petersburg. However, his supporters managed to gather at his grave site on Wednesday to offer prayers.



The grave, adorned with flowers and topped with a wooden cross, saw some mourners wearing attire bearing the emblem of the armed group.



Igol (38), who came to the Burukhovskoye Cemetery where Prigozhin was buried, stated, "I believe he defended our country. What else could he be if our president awarded him medals? He was awarded medals because he defended our country," expressing her trust in President Vladimir Putin.



Prigozhin had initiated the rebellion to oust the defense minister and chief of staff, accusing them of inefficiency and obstructing the supply of ammunition to his fighters in Ukraine.



The rebellion concluded after more than 24 hours with Belarus mediating between the Kremlin and Wagner Group leaders. It appeared that Prigozhin managed to evade Kremlin's wrath by agreeing to go into exile in Belarus and continuing his activities in Africa.







AFP