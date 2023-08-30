News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kremlin: We are looking at all the assumptions in Prigozhin's murder, including "planned crime"
World News
2023-08-30 | 11:57
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Kremlin: We are looking at all the assumptions in Prigozhin's murder, including "planned crime"
Amid simmering tensions in the region, the Kremlin has confirmed on Wednesday that Russian investigators are examining all possible scenarios, including the possibility of a "premeditated crime," as they delve into the investigations surrounding the plane crash that claimed the life of Wagner Group leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Prigozhin had led a rebellion against Russian authorities before the incident.
Despite a week passing since Prigozhin's death, investigators have yet to present any explanations or evidence. The crash occurred when his private plane crashed during a trip from Moscow to Saint Petersburg. However, Western countries suspect the Kremlin's involvement in the aviation disaster.
Responding to queries, Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian presidency, affirmed that the Russian investigative committee is exploring all possibilities. He remarked during his daily press briefing, "Given that the investigation hasn't yielded results, I cannot speak with certainty. But it's clear that there are various narratives, including the possibility of a 'premeditated crime.'"
He added, "So, let's wait for the results of our Russian investigation."
Just last weekend, Peskov labeled as "sheer lies" and "speculations" the insinuations, particularly from Western countries, that the Kremlin ordered the assassination of Wagner Group's leader. This event comes after Prigozhin's death and that of his associates in the plane crash.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously referred to Prigozhin as a "traitor" during a speech to the Russian people amidst the Wagner Group's rebellion on June 23 and 24. However, after Prigozhin's death, Putin stated on television, "I knew Prigozhin for a very long time, since the early '90s… He made serious mistakes in his life, but he achieved the desired results."
Prigozhin was laid to rest on Tuesday in a private ceremony held in his hometown of Saint Petersburg. However, his supporters managed to gather at his grave site on Wednesday to offer prayers.
The grave, adorned with flowers and topped with a wooden cross, saw some mourners wearing attire bearing the emblem of the armed group.
Igol (38), who came to the Burukhovskoye Cemetery where Prigozhin was buried, stated, "I believe he defended our country. What else could he be if our president awarded him medals? He was awarded medals because he defended our country," expressing her trust in President Vladimir Putin.
Prigozhin had initiated the rebellion to oust the defense minister and chief of staff, accusing them of inefficiency and obstructing the supply of ammunition to his fighters in Ukraine.
The rebellion concluded after more than 24 hours with Belarus mediating between the Kremlin and Wagner Group leaders. It appeared that Prigozhin managed to evade Kremlin's wrath by agreeing to go into exile in Belarus and continuing his activities in Africa.
AFP
World News
Kremlin
Assumptions
Prigozhin
Murder
Planned
Crime
Wagner
Russia
Next
Two dead in Kyiv after missile attack targeting Ukraine capital
Tropical Storm Idalia turns into hurricane and heads to Florida
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-24
Russian Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash
World News
2023-08-24
Russian Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash
0
World News
2023-08-23
Wagner leader Prigozhin's name is on the passenger list of a crashed plane in Russia
World News
2023-08-23
Wagner leader Prigozhin's name is on the passenger list of a crashed plane in Russia
0
World News
2023-08-29
Putin will not attend Prigozhin's funeral: Kremlin
World News
2023-08-29
Putin will not attend Prigozhin's funeral: Kremlin
0
World News
2023-08-25
Kremlin considers allegation of ordering Prigozhin's assassination 'sheer lies'
World News
2023-08-25
Kremlin considers allegation of ordering Prigozhin's assassination 'sheer lies'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:46
Hurricane Idalia sweeps Florida and heads north
World News
13:46
Hurricane Idalia sweeps Florida and heads north
0
World News
10:53
French officials accompany humanitarian convoy to Nagorno-Karabakh
World News
10:53
French officials accompany humanitarian convoy to Nagorno-Karabakh
0
World News
10:12
Australia Plans Historic Referendum on Indigenous Rights in October
World News
10:12
Australia Plans Historic Referendum on Indigenous Rights in October
0
World News
09:45
IMF: Climate shocks could increase conflict deaths
World News
09:45
IMF: Climate shocks could increase conflict deaths
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Security issues: UN expected to renew UNIFIL's mandate amidst complex negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Security issues: UN expected to renew UNIFIL's mandate amidst complex negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-06
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-06
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14
Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14
Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23
Action taken: Illegal agricultural chemicals pose health threats in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-23
Action taken: Illegal agricultural chemicals pose health threats in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:54
UNSC Meeting on UNIFIL Renewal Postponed to Thursday, Adding Urgency as Current Mandate Ends Same Day
Lebanon News
14:54
UNSC Meeting on UNIFIL Renewal Postponed to Thursday, Adding Urgency as Current Mandate Ends Same Day
2
Lebanon News
05:14
Lebanese in Gabon remain unharmed post-coup
Lebanon News
05:14
Lebanese in Gabon remain unharmed post-coup
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Lebanon-Israel border talks: US senior advisor initiates efforts to address remaining border reservations
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Lebanon-Israel border talks: US senior advisor initiates efforts to address remaining border reservations
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Security issues: UN expected to renew UNIFIL's mandate amidst complex negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Security issues: UN expected to renew UNIFIL's mandate amidst complex negotiations
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
New Syrian refugee movements: Illicit border crossings trigger refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
New Syrian refugee movements: Illicit border crossings trigger refugee crisis
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
From 'bytes' to bills: Decoding the internet pricing conundrum in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
From 'bytes' to bills: Decoding the internet pricing conundrum in Lebanon
7
Press Highlights
01:29
Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue
Press Highlights
01:29
Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue
8
Lebanon News
06:12
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein reconnects with Beirut's charm amid diplomatic visit
Lebanon News
06:12
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein reconnects with Beirut's charm amid diplomatic visit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More