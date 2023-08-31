Downing of Ukrainian Drone in Moscow Area: Russian Defense

Russia announced the destruction of a Ukrainian drone on Thursday in the Moscow area, in an attack that did not result in casualties according to the city's mayor.



The Ministry of Defense announced via Telegram on Thursday morning that "air defenses... destroyed a drone over the territory of the Voskresenskoye region in the vicinity of Moscow," southeast of the capital, accusing Kyiv of carrying out the attack.



Sergei Sobyanin, the Mayor of Moscow, stated via Telegram that the drone was "heading towards Moscow."