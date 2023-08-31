US Administration Approves Direct Military Assistance to Taiwan for the First Time

Officials reported on Wednesday that the administration of US President Joe Biden has, for the first time, approved providing direct military aid to Taiwan under a dedicated program for foreign governments.



The US State Department notified Congress on Tuesday about a military assistance package for Taiwan worth $80 million. While this is a relatively modest shipment compared to recent arms deals between Washington and Taipei, it marks the first under the Foreign Military Financing program, which provides sovereign nations with loans or grants for armaments.



This move is sure to provoke anger from China. Despite the United States officially recognizing only Beijing for the past five decades, according to the Taiwan Relations Act, Congress mandates the supply of arms to the island for its self-defense.