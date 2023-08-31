News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gabonese coup plotters appoint General Brice Oligui Nguema as President of Transitional Phase
World News
2023-08-31 | 03:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gabonese coup plotters appoint General Brice Oligui Nguema as President of Transitional Phase
In the early hours of Wednesday, the coup leaders in Gabon appointed General Brice Oligui Nguema, the commander of the Republican Guard, as the "head of the transitional phase" after they seized power and rejected the results of the presidential elections, in which Ali Bongo, who has held his family's grip on power for 55 years, won a third term.
The African Union condemned the coup plotters' seizure of power, and Nigeria warned of "pernicious dictatorship" in a continent that has witnessed military takeovers in six countries since 2020.
Ali Bongo, 64 years old, who became president in 2009 after the death of his father Omar Bongo Ondimba, has been placed under house arrest. One of his sons has also been detained on charges of "high treason," according to the coup leaders.
World News
Gabon
President
Next
Death toll from Johannesburg fire rises to 63
US Administration Approves Direct Military Assistance to Taiwan for the First Time
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:50
Gabon's president Ali Bongo calls on 'Friends' to 'raise their voices' following coup
World News
08:50
Gabon's president Ali Bongo calls on 'Friends' to 'raise their voices' following coup
0
World News
2023-08-30
President Ali Bongo under house arrest in Gabon
World News
2023-08-30
President Ali Bongo under house arrest in Gabon
0
Lebanon News
10:24
Gabon Developments: Lebanese MoFA keeps watch, calls for caution
Lebanon News
10:24
Gabon Developments: Lebanese MoFA keeps watch, calls for caution
0
World News
2023-08-30
Military officials in Gabon declare end of current regime
World News
2023-08-30
Military officials in Gabon declare end of current regime
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:10
UK appoints Grant Shapps as new Defense Minister
World News
05:10
UK appoints Grant Shapps as new Defense Minister
0
World News
03:55
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace resigns
World News
03:55
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace resigns
0
World News
03:20
Death toll from Johannesburg fire rises to 63
World News
03:20
Death toll from Johannesburg fire rises to 63
0
World News
02:59
US Administration Approves Direct Military Assistance to Taiwan for the First Time
World News
02:59
US Administration Approves Direct Military Assistance to Taiwan for the First Time
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:16
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Discuss Security Partnership
Lebanon News
15:16
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Discuss Security Partnership
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar
0
Lebanon News
03:36
Legal decay in Lebanon: Lebanese Judges Association denounces systemic interference
Lebanon News
03:36
Legal decay in Lebanon: Lebanese Judges Association denounces systemic interference
0
World News
02:36
Downing of Ukrainian Drone in Moscow Area: Russian Defense
World News
02:36
Downing of Ukrainian Drone in Moscow Area: Russian Defense
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:54
UNSC Meeting on UNIFIL Renewal Postponed to Thursday, Adding Urgency as Current Mandate Ends Same Day
Lebanon News
14:54
UNSC Meeting on UNIFIL Renewal Postponed to Thursday, Adding Urgency as Current Mandate Ends Same Day
2
Sports News
05:53
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Côte d'Ivoire in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
05:53
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Côte d'Ivoire in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
3
Sports News
06:04
Q1 Update: Lebanon leads Côte d'Ivoire 32-20! Strong start. Keep watching on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.
Sports News
06:04
Q1 Update: Lebanon leads Côte d'Ivoire 32-20! Strong start. Keep watching on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.
4
Sports News
06:25
Half-time: Lebanon is on fire, leading Côte d'Ivoire 55-41! Don't miss the thrilling second half on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
06:25
Half-time: Lebanon is on fire, leading Côte d'Ivoire 55-41! Don't miss the thrilling second half on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
5
Lebanon News
15:16
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Discuss Security Partnership
Lebanon News
15:16
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Discuss Security Partnership
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Lebanon-Israel border talks: US senior advisor initiates efforts to address remaining border reservations
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Lebanon-Israel border talks: US senior advisor initiates efforts to address remaining border reservations
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
New Syrian refugee movements: Illicit border crossings trigger refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
New Syrian refugee movements: Illicit border crossings trigger refugee crisis
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Security issues: UN expected to renew UNIFIL's mandate amidst complex negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Security issues: UN expected to renew UNIFIL's mandate amidst complex negotiations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More