Council of Europe criticizes ‘catastrophic’ conditions of detention in Greek prisons

2023-08-31 | 12:52
Council of Europe criticizes 'catastrophic' conditions of detention in Greek prisons
Council of Europe criticizes ‘catastrophic’ conditions of detention in Greek prisons

The Council of Europe criticized on Thursday the conditions of detention in Greek prisons, describing the cells as "dirty, unhygienic, overcrowded, and dilapidated," and the treatment as inhumane and degrading.

The Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT), a part of the Council of Europe, visited several prisons and detention facilities in Greece in November 2022.

Moreover, it published a report expressing "regret for the catastrophic detention conditions at the psychiatric hospital within Korydalos Prison.
 

