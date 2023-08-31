European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell emphasized on Thursday that the military coup in Gabon cannot be compared to the coup in Niger.



He pointed out that the military intervention in Libreville took place after elections marred by irregularities.



Borrell stated, "Military coups are not a solution, of course, but we must not forget that in Gabon, there were elections full of violations." He added that a fraudulent vote could be seen as a "civil institutional coup."