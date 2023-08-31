Niger military regime orders expulsion of French ambassador

The ruling military authorities in Niger announced that they have instructed the police agencies to proceed with the expulsion of the French Ambassador in Niamey.



This message was directed to Paris and was reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Thursday, after the Monday deadline for the French diplomat to leave the country had passed.



The letter, issued by the Nigerien Ministry of Foreign Affairs and dated Tuesday, stated that the expulsion decision is "irreversible."