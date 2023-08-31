Niger military regime orders expulsion of French ambassador

World News
2023-08-31 | 14:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Niger military regime orders expulsion of French ambassador
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Niger military regime orders expulsion of French ambassador

The ruling military authorities in Niger announced that they have instructed the police agencies to proceed with the expulsion of the French Ambassador in Niamey.

This message was directed to Paris and was reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Thursday, after the Monday deadline for the French diplomat to leave the country had passed.

The letter, issued by the Nigerien Ministry of Foreign Affairs and dated Tuesday, stated that the expulsion decision is "irreversible."

World News

Niger

Military

Regime

Orders

Expulsion

French

Ambassador

LBCI Next
US Administration Approves Direct Military Assistance to Taiwan for the First Time
Downing of Ukrainian Drone in Moscow Area: Russian Defense
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-28

EU affirms "full support" for French ambassador to Niger

LBCI
World News
2023-08-11

Thousands of coup supporters in Niger gather near French military base in Niamey

LBCI
World News
2023-08-30

Military officials in Gabon declare end of current regime

LBCI
World News
2023-08-22

African Union suspends Niger's membership following military coup

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:57

Borrell says Gabon's election had been full of irregularities

LBCI
World News
12:52

Council of Europe criticizes ‘catastrophic’ conditions of detention in Greek prisons

LBCI
World News
08:35

Chinese President will not attend summit of G20 leaders in India

LBCI
World News
07:13

Moscow announces death of two Ukrainian soldiers during incursion

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Extension of UNIFIL with 13 votes, with Russia and China abstaining from voting

LBCI
World News
14:37

Niger military regime orders expulsion of French ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-16

Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion

LBCI
Sports News
05:53

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Côte d'Ivoire in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
07:49

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
07:49

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
07:18

Lebanon scores its first win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, defeating Côte d'Ivoire 94-84!

LBCI
Sports News
05:53

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Côte d'Ivoire in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
06:25

Half-time: Lebanon is on fire, leading Côte d'Ivoire 55-41! Don't miss the thrilling second half on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
06:04

Q1 Update: Lebanon leads Côte d'Ivoire 32-20! Strong start. Keep watching on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.

LBCI
Sports News
07:04

Q3 Update: Lebanon maintains lead over Côte d'Ivoire 73-66! Final quarter ahead. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:24

Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Iran's Foreign Minister arrives for official visit, expresses confidence in Lebanon's political future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More