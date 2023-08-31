News
Niger military regime orders expulsion of French ambassador
World News
2023-08-31 | 14:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Niger military regime orders expulsion of French ambassador
The ruling military authorities in Niger announced that they have instructed the police agencies to proceed with the expulsion of the French Ambassador in Niamey.
This message was directed to Paris and was reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Thursday, after the Monday deadline for the French diplomat to leave the country had passed.
The letter, issued by the Nigerien Ministry of Foreign Affairs and dated Tuesday, stated that the expulsion decision is "irreversible."
