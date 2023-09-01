Pope arrives in Mongolia for the country's first papal visit

World News
2023-09-01 | 01:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope arrives in Mongolia for the country&#39;s first papal visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Pope arrives in Mongolia for the country's first papal visit

Pope Francis arrived in Mongolia on Friday, marking his first papal visit to this vast country in Central Asia, situated between two global powers, China and Russia.

The papal plane landed in Ulaanbaatar shortly before 10:00 AM (02:00 GMT), where the Mongolian honor guard greeted the Pope dressed in traditional blue, red, and yellow attire, as shown in footage broadcast by AFP.

The Vatican announced that on Friday, while his plane was flying over China en route to Mongolia, Pope Francis sent a message expressing his "best wishes" to Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people.

In the message, the Pope wrote, "I assure you of my prayers for the well-being of the nation," following the tradition of sending greetings to leaders of countries over which his plane flies.

The 86-year-old Pope's visit to Mongolia will continue until Monday. This country is predominantly Buddhist, and it comes as a show of support for the Catholic minority, which comprises around 1,400 individuals out of a total population of four million.

This journey, the Pope's second to the region after visiting Kazakhstan in September 2022, holds strategic significance on the geopolitical front.

This visit, the Pope's forty-third since his papacy began ten years ago, is pivotal in the context of efforts to improve relations between the Vatican and Beijing and Moscow, both of which Pope Francis has not yet visited.

The Papal program includes meetings with the Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and the Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, as well as his first speech before authorities, diplomats, and members of civil society.

On Saturday, he will meet with the Catholic community, which comprises only 25 priests and 33 nuns, including only a few Mongolians, at the Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral.

On Sunday, the Pope will deliver a speech during a multi-religious gathering, attended by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ulaanbaatar. Following that, he will celebrate a mass at an ice hockey rink recently constructed.

The Vatican expects the participation of believers from neighboring countries in the mass, particularly from Russia, China, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan.


AFP
 

World News

Pope Francis

Mongolia

Country

First

Papal

Visit

LBCI Next
A Russian-German man suspected of illegally exporting electronic components to Moscow arrested in Cyprus
Niger military regime orders expulsion of French ambassador
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-29

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan heads to Egypt in first visit abroad since start of war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-17

Iranian FM arrives in Riyadh on his first visit since resumption of relations

LBCI
World News
2023-06-29

French foreign minister visits Mongolia with eye on minerals

LBCI
World News
2023-06-17

Saudi foreign minister in first Iran visit since detente

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:18

Putin to receive Erdogan in Sochi on Monday

LBCI
World News
05:15

Washington calls for calm in eastern Syria

LBCI
World News
04:55

Paris confirms death of French citizen and detention of another in Algeria

LBCI
World News
04:13

Armenia announces death of two soldiers by Azerbaijani fire

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:43

Nabih Berri's presidential proposal about open sessions sparks debate and speculation among parties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Michel Daher to LBCI: Regrets current spectacle, confirms support for Jihad Azour, views Army Commander as true candidate

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30

Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
07:49

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
07:49

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
07:18

Lebanon scores its first win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, defeating Côte d'Ivoire 94-84!

LBCI
Sports News
06:25

Half-time: Lebanon is on fire, leading Côte d'Ivoire 55-41! Don't miss the thrilling second half on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Sports News
07:04

Q3 Update: Lebanon maintains lead over Côte d'Ivoire 73-66! Final quarter ahead. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:24

Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Iran's Foreign Minister arrives for official visit, expresses confidence in Lebanon's political future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:05

'Brushstrokes' of diplomacy: Art, culture, and politics merge in US-Lebanon relations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More