World News
2023-09-01 | 04:55
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Paris confirms death of French citizen and detention of another in Algeria

France confirmed on Friday the death of a French citizen and the “detention of another in Algeria in an incident involving a number of our citizens,” following reports from Moroccan media on Thursday about the killing of two tourists holding Moroccan and French nationalities by Algerian coastal guards. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned the death of one citizen without specifying the circumstances of their death and stated in a release that “the Crisis and Support Center at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the French embassies in Morocco and Algeria, are in close contact with the families of our citizens, to whom we offer our full support.'" 

AFP
 

World News

France

Algeria

Incident

Moroccan

Media

Coastal Guards

