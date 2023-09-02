Moscow announces destruction of three Ukrainian drones that attempted to attack the Crimean Bridge

2023-09-02 | 01:44
LBCI
Moscow announces destruction of three Ukrainian drones that attempted to attack the Crimean Bridge
Moscow announces destruction of three Ukrainian drones that attempted to attack the Crimean Bridge

Russia has announced that it destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea, which it said had attempted to attack the Crimean Bridge. 

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated via Telegram that "on September 2nd, at around 02:20 Moscow time, the third Ukrainian semi-submersible unmanned boat sent by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge was destroyed in the Black Sea." 

On August 12th, Russian air defenses announced that they had thwarted a missile attack over the strategic Crimean Bridge in the Kerch Strait. 

The Crimean Bridge, ordered to be constructed by Russian President Vladimir Putin after the annexation of the peninsula in 2014, has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian attacks. It serves as vital infrastructure connecting Russia to the peninsula. 

A July attack caused significant damage to the vehicle section of the bridge, which is also used to transport military equipment to the Russian army fighting in Ukraine. 

Crimea is also targeted by Ukrainian strikes. 

AFP 
 

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Drone

Black Sea

Crimea

Bridge

Moscow

