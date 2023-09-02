News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Moscow announces destruction of three Ukrainian drones that attempted to attack the Crimean Bridge
World News
2023-09-02 | 01:44
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Moscow announces destruction of three Ukrainian drones that attempted to attack the Crimean Bridge
Russia has announced that it destroyed three Ukrainian
naval drones
in the Black Sea, which it said had attempted to attack the Crimean Bridge.
The Russian Ministry of Defense stated via Telegram that "on September 2nd, at around 02:20 Moscow time, the third Ukrainian semi-submersible unmanned boat sent by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge was destroyed in the Black Sea."
On August 12th, Russian air defenses announced that they had thwarted a missile attack over the strategic Crimean Bridge in the Kerch Strait.
The Crimean Bridge, ordered to be constructed by Russian President Vladimir Putin after the annexation of the peninsula in 2014, has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian attacks. It serves as vital infrastructure connecting Russia to the peninsula.
A July attack caused significant damage to the vehicle section of the bridge, which is also used to transport military equipment to the Russian army fighting in Ukraine.
Crimea is also targeted by Ukrainian strikes.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Drone
Black Sea
Crimea
Bridge
Moscow
Next
North Korea launches ‘a number of cruise missiles’ towards Yellow Sea
Macron Calls for Firmness in Banning Veils in Schools
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-18
Ukraine drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic: Russia authorities
World News
2023-08-18
Ukraine drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic: Russia authorities
0
World News
2023-08-11
Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine
World News
2023-08-11
Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine
0
World News
2023-08-10
Russia shoots down 11 drones near Crimea as two were flying towards Moscow
World News
2023-08-10
Russia shoots down 11 drones near Crimea as two were flying towards Moscow
0
World News
2023-07-24
Russia warns of ‘harsh response measures’ after drone attacks on Moscow, Crimea
World News
2023-07-24
Russia warns of ‘harsh response measures’ after drone attacks on Moscow, Crimea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:39
Australian to send delegation to China for resuming talks on strengthening relations
World News
04:39
Australian to send delegation to China for resuming talks on strengthening relations
0
World News
02:02
North Korea launches ‘a number of cruise missiles’ towards Yellow Sea
World News
02:02
North Korea launches ‘a number of cruise missiles’ towards Yellow Sea
0
World News
11:30
Macron Calls for Firmness in Banning Veils in Schools
World News
11:30
Macron Calls for Firmness in Banning Veils in Schools
0
World News
2023-09-01
Putin to receive Erdogan in Sochi on Monday
World News
2023-09-01
Putin to receive Erdogan in Sochi on Monday
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-28
Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis
Press Highlights
2023-08-28
Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:37
Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?
News Bulletin Reports
09:37
Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-01
Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL
Press Highlights
2023-09-01
Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-25
Lebanese Kataeb Party accuses Hezbollah of orchestrating state paralysis
Lebanon News
2023-07-25
Lebanese Kataeb Party accuses Hezbollah of orchestrating state paralysis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
01:12
Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri's visit
Lebanon Economy
01:12
Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri's visit
2
Press Highlights
00:44
France vs. Iran: The unspoken battle over Lebanon's future
Press Highlights
00:44
France vs. Iran: The unspoken battle over Lebanon's future
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:22
Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
09:22
Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:37
Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?
News Bulletin Reports
09:37
Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?
5
Variety and Tech
13:52
Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7
Variety and Tech
13:52
Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:38
Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation
News Bulletin Reports
09:38
Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation
7
Lebanon News
06:51
Iranian Minister Abdollahian: Electing a president is an internal issue as Iran rejects foreign intervention in other countries, including Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:51
Iranian Minister Abdollahian: Electing a president is an internal issue as Iran rejects foreign intervention in other countries, including Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
08:33
Looming Crisis: The Challenge of Army Leadership Amidst Political Uncertainty
News Bulletin Reports
08:33
Looming Crisis: The Challenge of Army Leadership Amidst Political Uncertainty
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More