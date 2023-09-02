News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Australian to send delegation to China for resuming talks on strengthening relations
World News
2023-09-02 | 04:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Australian to send delegation to China for resuming talks on strengthening relations
Australia intends to send a delegation comprising political figures and representatives from various sectors including industry, education, media, and the arts to Beijing next week to resume a dialogue with their Chinese counterparts in an effort to enhance relations between the two countries, as announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Canberra on Saturday.
The office of Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated in a press release that the delegation will discuss various topics in China, including trade, investments, communication, as well as regional and international security issues.
Such delegations have been visiting China annually since 2014 but ceased these visits starting in 2020.
Wong stated in the press release that the visit represents "an additional step to strengthen bilateral engagement and achieve stability in our relationship with China."
The delegation will be led by former Australian Minister for Trade Craig Emerson and includes former Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.
Emerson mentioned that this dialogue has been "an opportunity to enhance mutual understanding with Chinese participants and find common ground."
The resumption of dialogue marks another indicator of a warming in relations between Beijing and Canberra after years of tension.
Several Australian actions, including legislation against foreign influence, banning Huawei from contracts for developing 5G networks, and calling for an independent investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, had previously angered China.
However, relations have taken a different course since the center-left government took power in Australia last year, adopting a more moderate approach towards China.
AFP
World News
Australia
Delegation
China
Beijing
Talks
Relations
North Korea launches ‘a number of cruise missiles’ towards Yellow Sea
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-18
Taiwan 'most prominent risk' in China-US relations: Beijing FM
World News
2023-06-18
Taiwan 'most prominent risk' in China-US relations: Beijing FM
0
World News
2023-08-29
British Foreign Secretary to Visit China for In-Depth Discussions on Bilateral Relations
World News
2023-08-29
British Foreign Secretary to Visit China for In-Depth Discussions on Bilateral Relations
0
World News
2023-08-10
Beijing: US restrictions on investment in China "disrupt" global supply chains
World News
2023-08-10
Beijing: US restrictions on investment in China "disrupt" global supply chains
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-07
Iran-Japan diplomatic relationship: Crucial talks in Japan amid historic commemoration
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-07
Iran-Japan diplomatic relationship: Crucial talks in Japan amid historic commemoration
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:02
North Korea launches ‘a number of cruise missiles’ towards Yellow Sea
World News
02:02
North Korea launches ‘a number of cruise missiles’ towards Yellow Sea
0
World News
01:44
Moscow announces destruction of three Ukrainian drones that attempted to attack the Crimean Bridge
World News
01:44
Moscow announces destruction of three Ukrainian drones that attempted to attack the Crimean Bridge
0
World News
11:30
Macron Calls for Firmness in Banning Veils in Schools
World News
11:30
Macron Calls for Firmness in Banning Veils in Schools
0
World News
2023-09-01
Putin to receive Erdogan in Sochi on Monday
World News
2023-09-01
Putin to receive Erdogan in Sochi on Monday
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-28
Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis
Press Highlights
2023-08-28
Lebanon prepares for a new wave of Syrian refugees amidst ongoing crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:37
Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?
News Bulletin Reports
09:37
Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-01
Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL
Press Highlights
2023-09-01
Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-25
Lebanese Kataeb Party accuses Hezbollah of orchestrating state paralysis
Lebanon News
2023-07-25
Lebanese Kataeb Party accuses Hezbollah of orchestrating state paralysis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
01:12
Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri's visit
Lebanon Economy
01:12
Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri's visit
2
Press Highlights
00:44
France vs. Iran: The unspoken battle over Lebanon's future
Press Highlights
00:44
France vs. Iran: The unspoken battle over Lebanon's future
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:22
Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
09:22
Thirteen points of contention: The complex border dispute between Lebanon and Israel
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:37
Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?
News Bulletin Reports
09:37
Lebanon's Presidential Dialogue: A Bridge to Nowhere or a Path to Resolution?
5
Variety and Tech
13:52
Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7
Variety and Tech
13:52
Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:38
Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation
News Bulletin Reports
09:38
Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation
7
Lebanon News
2023-09-01
Iranian Minister Abdollahian: Electing a president is an internal issue as Iran rejects foreign intervention in other countries, including Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-09-01
Iranian Minister Abdollahian: Electing a president is an internal issue as Iran rejects foreign intervention in other countries, including Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
08:33
Looming Crisis: The Challenge of Army Leadership Amidst Political Uncertainty
News Bulletin Reports
08:33
Looming Crisis: The Challenge of Army Leadership Amidst Political Uncertainty
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More