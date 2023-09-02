Pope Francis praised Mongolia on Saturday for its "wisdom," as many of its inhabitants have lived in harmony with nature for centuries. He called for greater efforts to protect the environment in this Asian country, which is suffering from pollution.

The 86-year-old Pope urged for an "urgent and necessary commitment to protect our planet."

Mongolia is one of the largest coal producers, and the air in its capital, Ulaanbaatar, is classified as one of the most polluted in the world.

AFP