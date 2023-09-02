Pope Francis Commends Mongolia's Wisdom, Calls for Environmental Protection

2023-09-02 | 09:09
Pope Francis Commends Mongolia's Wisdom, Calls for Environmental Protection
Pope Francis Commends Mongolia's Wisdom, Calls for Environmental Protection

Pope Francis praised Mongolia on Saturday for its "wisdom," as many of its inhabitants have lived in harmony with nature for centuries. He called for greater efforts to protect the environment in this Asian country, which is suffering from pollution.
The 86-year-old Pope urged for an "urgent and necessary commitment to protect our planet."
Mongolia is one of the largest coal producers, and the air in its capital, Ulaanbaatar, is classified as one of the most polluted in the world.
 
 
AFP
 

World News

Pope Francis

Envoronment

Mongolia

Moscow announces destruction of three Ukrainian drones that attempted to attack the Crimean Bridge
Macron Calls for Firmness in Banning Veils in Schools
