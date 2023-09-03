Ukrainian Air Force announces destruction of 22 Russian drones in Odessa region

The Ukrainian Air Force announced on Sunday that it had destroyed 22 Russian drones in the southern Odessa region.



According to the Ukrainian Air Force's statement on Telegram, "The Russian occupiers launched multiple waves of attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136/131 type from the south and southeast."



The statement reported that 25 Iranian-made attack drones of the Shahed type were launched, and "the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 22 of them in cooperation with the air defenses of other components within the Ukrainian defense forces."



After the collapse of a United Nations-brokered agreement in July to ensure the safe passage of grain shipments from the Black Sea, Russia intensified its attacks on the southern Odessa and Mykolaiv regions of Ukraine, where vital ports and infrastructure for grain exports are located.



Last month, the first civilian cargo ship crossed the Black Sea from Ukraine to Istanbul in defiance of the Russian blockade.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Saturday that two more ships had crossed through the "temporary grain corridor in the Black Sea" under Ukrainian control.







AFP