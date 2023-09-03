News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Take Me Out Na2ashit
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukrainian Air Force announces destruction of 22 Russian drones in Odessa region
World News
2023-09-03 | 03:00
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Ukrainian Air Force announces destruction of 22 Russian drones in Odessa region
The Ukrainian Air Force announced on Sunday that it had destroyed 22 Russian drones in the southern Odessa region.
According to the Ukrainian Air Force's statement on Telegram, "The Russian occupiers launched multiple waves of attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136/131 type from the south and southeast."
The statement reported that 25 Iranian-made attack drones of the Shahed type were launched, and "the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 22 of them in cooperation with the air defenses of other components within the Ukrainian defense forces."
After the collapse of a United Nations-brokered agreement in July to ensure the safe passage of grain shipments from the Black Sea, Russia intensified its attacks on the southern Odessa and Mykolaiv regions of Ukraine, where vital ports and infrastructure for grain exports are located.
Last month, the first civilian cargo ship crossed the Black Sea from Ukraine to Istanbul in defiance of the Russian blockade.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Saturday that two more ships had crossed through the "temporary grain corridor in the Black Sea" under Ukrainian control.
AFP
World News
Ukrainian
Air
Force
Destruction
Russian
Drones
Odessa
Ukraine
Russia
War
Next
Pope praises Mongolia's ability to resolve religious conflicts
Pope Francis Commends Mongolia's Wisdom, Calls for Environmental Protection
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-19
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 Russian drones
World News
2023-08-19
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 Russian drones
0
World News
2023-08-16
Ukraine reports damage in grain facilities in Odessa due to Russian drones
World News
2023-08-16
Ukraine reports damage in grain facilities in Odessa due to Russian drones
0
World News
2023-08-23
Russian air defenses shoot down two drones over Moscow region
World News
2023-08-23
Russian air defenses shoot down two drones over Moscow region
0
World News
2023-08-23
Russia drones target grain facilities in Ukrainian region of Odessa
World News
2023-08-23
Russia drones target grain facilities in Ukrainian region of Odessa
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:09
N. Korea stages ‘tactical nuclear attack’ drill
World News
08:09
N. Korea stages ‘tactical nuclear attack’ drill
0
World News
07:23
US Biden surveys storm damage in Florida
World News
07:23
US Biden surveys storm damage in Florida
0
World News
05:52
Russia signs 280,000 for contract military service this year
World News
05:52
Russia signs 280,000 for contract military service this year
0
World News
05:24
Pope praises Mongolia's ability to resolve religious conflicts
World News
05:24
Pope praises Mongolia's ability to resolve religious conflicts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:00
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges MPs to attend possible dialogue called for by Berri amid presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
04:00
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi urges MPs to attend possible dialogue called for by Berri amid presidential vacuum
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-01
Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7
Variety and Tech
2023-09-01
Barbie Movie Overcomes Censorship Hurdles, Set for Lebanon Debut on September 7
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Empowering Municipalities: A Crucial Step Towards Effective Crisis Management in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Empowering Municipalities: A Crucial Step Towards Effective Crisis Management in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-13
Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-08-13
Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Breaking Headlines
11:07
Final Score: Lebanon finishes strong, defeating Iran 81-73 in the last game before coming home, during the classification round of the FIBA World Cup
Breaking Headlines
11:07
Final Score: Lebanon finishes strong, defeating Iran 81-73 in the last game before coming home, during the classification round of the FIBA World Cup
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Jnoud El-Fayhaa: A new extremist group emerges in Tripoli, Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Jnoud El-Fayhaa: A new extremist group emerges in Tripoli, Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
01:50
Wassim Mansouri: As long as the demands are not met, no one will be lent to
Press Highlights
01:50
Wassim Mansouri: As long as the demands are not met, no one will be lent to
4
Lebanon Economy
04:22
Arab Banks Union welcomes Lebanon's acting BDL Governor at annual banking conference in Riyadh
Lebanon Economy
04:22
Arab Banks Union welcomes Lebanon's acting BDL Governor at annual banking conference in Riyadh
5
Press Highlights
01:17
Presidential crisis: Settlement remains the only way out after refusing dialogue
Press Highlights
01:17
Presidential crisis: Settlement remains the only way out after refusing dialogue
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Empowering Municipalities: A Crucial Step Towards Effective Crisis Management in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Empowering Municipalities: A Crucial Step Towards Effective Crisis Management in Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Coordinated Calls for Border Stability: Reading Between the Lines of US and Iranian Visits
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Coordinated Calls for Border Stability: Reading Between the Lines of US and Iranian Visits
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
From divine gift to thriving industry: The story of Lebanon's sunset tourism
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
From divine gift to thriving industry: The story of Lebanon's sunset tourism
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More